Kathryn Hahn to Play Joan Rivers In New Series

By Annie Goldsmith
townandcountrymag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetween WandaVision and the upcoming Knives Out 2, Kathryn Hahn is collecting iconic roles. Now, she has another to add to her long list. The actress is slated to play comedy legend Joan Rivers in an upcoming Showtime miniseries. The Comeback Girl, a series about Rivers's life, is currently in development—Hahn will both star and executive produce.

Fact Checking the Parallels Between Joan Rivers and Jean Smart in Hacks

Jean Smart's Hacks character Deborah Vance brings to mind numerous comediennes. Her humble beginnings as a husband and wife duo was inspired by Elaine May and Mike Nichols, according to The Wrap. And Deborah's subsequent divorce was very loosely based on the breakup of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, who, unlike Deborah, maintained a cordial friendship after their split. However, the most obvious source of inspiration for the HBO Max character was E!'s own Joan Rivers, a blunt blonde who loved to look good, work hard and make people laugh. The comedienne, who died in Sept. 2014 from surgery complications, shared a similarly crude sense of...
Marie Claire

Kathryn Hahn Is Dressed to Perfection in a Pantsuit and Diamonds at the Emmys

Television's best and brightest stars are pulling out all the stops for the 2021 Emmys red carpet after spending last year’s show socially distanced and at home. Kathryn Hahn’s Emmy 2021 look proved conclusively that pantsuits can be perfect for black-tie events—if they’re paired with the right accessories. Hahn showed...
WandaVision's Kathryn Hahn Continues Campaigning for Agnes' MCU Return

There is little doubt that Kathryn Hahn had one of the best roles in WandaVision. However, Agnes aka Agatha Harkness was ultimately defeated by Wanda Maximoff by the end of the limited series. So is there any chance we'll get to see the witch again in the future? Hahn is still campaigning for her character's return in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Mare of Easttown’s Julianne Nicholson Upsets Kathryn Hahn at Emmys 2021

After giving the performance of her career in the Mare of Easttown season finale, Julianne Nicholson pulled off a major Emmys upset. Facing competition from nominees such as WandaVision’s Kathryn Hahn and her own Mare costar Jean Smart, Nicholson won the 2021 Emmy for supporting actress in a limited series.
Following WandaVision, Kathryn Hahn Is Set To Play A Beloved Comedian For Showtime

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. 2021 has been a big year for Kathryn Hahn. On the cinematic side of things, she landed a role in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel, which is due for release next year. But she really managed to make an impression on the small screen through her role as Agatha Harkness (or “Agnes”) on WandaVision. The Marvel role earned Hahn some significant praise from critics and some major awards nods. Now, after having played the fan-favorite character, the actress has now landed another sweet role, as she’ll be playing none other than beloved comedian Joan Rivers at Showtime.
WandaVision Fans Say Kathryn Hahn Was Robbed at the Primetime Emmy Awards

It was apparently not Agatha all along, as Kathryn Hahn came up short in her quest to win a Primetime Emmy Award for her role in WandaVision. When the Marvel series debuted on Disney+ in January, it introduced Hahn in the role, and most fans agree she was key to making the series so successful. Many fans had considered the actress to be a shoo-in for the Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series award at the Emmys on Sunday night, but it wasn't meant to be. Now, Hahn is trending with thousands of Marvel fans crying foul.
'WandaVision' Star to Reportedly Take on Role of Joan Rivers in Upcoming Miniseries

WandaVision star Kathryn Hahn may have missed out on winning the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress In a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie but she's already lined up her next chance at the gold. Entertainment Weekly reported that the Transparent actress will play late comedy legend and snarky fashion expert Joan Rivers in an upcoming Showtime miniseries called The Comeback Girl. Rivers died In 2014 at the age of 81 after complications with throat surgery.
MOVIES
Marvel Fans Are Disappointed That Kathryn Hahn Didn't Win An Emmy For WandaVision

The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards took place Sunday night in Hollywood and what started as a hopeful and potentially exciting night for Marvel fans soon took a turn. Kathryn Hahn, who was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, did not win for her role as Agatha Harkness in Disney+'s WandaVision. Instead, Julianne Nicholson won for her role as Lori Ross in HBO's Mare of Easttown as many expected. While all of the nominees in the category were impressive and delivered notable performances, for MCU fans, Hahn's loss was a major disappointment.
Kathryn Hahn To Star As Joan Rivers In ‘The Comeback Girl Limited Series In Development At Showtime; Cosmo Carlson To Write

After receiving an Emmy nomination for playing Agatha on Disney+’s WandaVision, Kathryn Hahn is ready for her next role:  Joan Rivers. The Mrs. Fletcher and Transparent actress is set to star as the late comedy icon for Showtime’s limited series The Comeback Girl, Deadline has confirmed. The series is in development with Cosmo Calrson set to pen the series and executive produce alongside Hahn and director Greg Berlanti. The Comeback Girl hails from Warner Bros Television. Here’s the official logline: “Trailblazer. Adored. Cruel. Diva. Joan Rivers had a life like no other. At age 54, she was a superstar comedienne…and then it all...
Kathryn Hahn's The Comeback Girl faces criticism for not casting a Jewish actress as Joan Rivers

Hahn, who will star in the Showtime limited series about the iconic comedian, is the latest non-Jewish actress to play a Joan Rivers-type comedian, following Jean Smart in Hacks and Rachel Brosnahan in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, as many noted on Twitter. (Hahn, who was raised Catholic, played a rabbi in Transparent. "Every network should have its own Joan Rivers project with which to compete at the Emmys — though at some point, they really should cast a Jewish woman to play her," says Vulture's Jackson McHenry. The New York Times comedy critic Jason Zinoman tweeted of Hahn's casting: "Two perhaps opposing thoughts: 1) Great actor, seems like a good fit 2) Maisel, Shiva Baby, now this. Hard to ignore that Jewish women are not getting cast for these roles...I mean, this is Joan Alexandra Molinsky we're talking about." He also pointed to Sarah Silverman's "eloquent, sweeping and pretty shocking take on how Jewish women are overlooked for Jewish roles in today's Hollywood."
Comedian Joan Rivers to be played by WandaVision star in limited series

Kathryn Hahn, the Emmy-nominated star of Marvel's WandaVision, has been tapped to star as Joan Rivers in a new limited series. Joan paved the way for a new generation of funny women after finding fame in the 1960s on Johnny Carson's The Tonight Show. In 1986 she launched her own...
TV & VIDEOS
