Olivia Newton-John is a four-time Grammy winning singer and songwriter, but you probably remember her best as Sandy from Grease. Born in England, raised in Australia, and catapulted to fame right here in the U.S, the actor became a Hollywood star overnight when the 1978 movie became a box office smash. Following her breakout performance, she appeared in Xanadu (1980) and Two of a Kind (1983), opposite her Grease co-star John Travolta. Ultimately, she focused on her music, releasing a string of chart-topping pop hits over the next several decades.

