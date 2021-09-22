Melissa McCarthy Says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are "So Cute"
Melissa McCarthy just revealed details on what it was like to participate in Meghan Markle's 40x40 initiative announcement video, which debuted earlier this year for Markle's 40th birthday. The Bridesmaids and Nine Perfect Strangers actress called Harry and Meghan “so cute” during an appearance on Lorraine, a British morning talk show, on Tuesday. She and Chris O’Dowd were there to promote their new film, The Starling.www.townandcountrymag.com
Comments / 12