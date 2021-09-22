CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Melissa McCarthy Says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are "So Cute"

By Meg Donohue
townandcountrymag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMelissa McCarthy just revealed details on what it was like to participate in Meghan Markle's 40x40 initiative announcement video, which debuted earlier this year for Markle's 40th birthday. The Bridesmaids and Nine Perfect Strangers actress called Harry and Meghan “so cute” during an appearance on Lorraine, a British morning talk show, on Tuesday. She and Chris O’Dowd were there to promote their new film, The Starling.

www.townandcountrymag.com

Comments / 12

Gostavia Akount
4d ago

Is this really all this woman has to keep her name in the headlines? Smfh. How sad.

Reply
14
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris O'dowd
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Melissa Mccarthy
Grazia

The Secret Message Behind Meghan Markle's Outfit On The Cover Of Time Magazine

Meghan Markle doesn’t do things by halves. For her front cover of Time, Markle went for the ultimate trifecta: the power pose, the power hair and the power jumpsuit. As she and Prince Harry, who has been the subject of many internet questions containing the word ‘airbrush’, are fronting the issue that reveals this year’s Time 100, it makes sense that she would choose this moment to dress like an off-duty superhero.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
AOL Corp

Prince Harry, Meghan Are Making 'Very Little Progress' With Royal Family

Still rocky. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have yet to get on the same page as their royal relatives across the pond more than one year after stepping down from their senior duties. While discussing the updated edition of his highly publicized book, Finding Freedom, royal reporter Omid Scobie claimed...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Meghan Markle’s new pinky ring has a special meaning

We “pinky promise” you’ll appreciate the story behind Meghan Markle’s new jewel. She and Prince Harry made the publication’s prestigious 100 Most Influential People list this year, and posed for the issue’s cover in coordinating black-and-white outfits styled by Nina and Clare Hallworth. Along with her ivory button-down shirt and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juggling#British Royal Family
nickiswift.com

Piers Morgan Scores A Major Win Against Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan: 1, Meghan Markle: 0? As reported by Daily Mail, Morgan may have finally settled the score on his long, drawn-out and exhausting feud with Meghan. As you may recall, the longtime bad blood between the two former pals (though even the extent of their friendship is debatable) kicked into high gear when Morgan launched into an on-air tirade against the Duchess of Sussex accusing her of being a liar — even when it came to her claims of suicidal thoughts and experiencing racism at the hands of the British royal family. "I'm sorry, I don't believe a word she says. I wouldn't believe her if she read me a weather report," he famously declared during a now viral episode of "Good Morning Britain."
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
nickiswift.com

Trump Advisor Puts Meghan Markle On Blast. Here's Why

Meghan Markle is no stranger to criticism, and has been dealing with it much of her adult life. As an actor — or any kind of celebrity, really — criticism is to be expected, especially when pushing the boundaries, or doing something that other people disagree with. For Meghan, her time as an actor was relatively unremarkable; she was best-known for her role on "Suits," but she never really reached the level of ultimate stardom, according to Slate. The Duchess of Sussex received far more push back and negative press once she started dating Prince Harry. While a lot of people seem to love the duchess, there are a lot of people who have been very skeptical about her, too, and that has only been exacerbated over the past couple of years.
CELEBRITIES
Tyla

Piers Morgan Criticised Over 'Warning' To Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan has received criticism online after he issued a 'warning' to Meghan Markle shortly after his new job was announced. The former Good Morning Britain presenter has announced on Thursday he will work alongside media giant Rupert Murdoch to launch a new national television station called talkTV. He will...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Fans joke ‘were they desperate’ as Meghan Markle & ‘handbag’ Prince Harry are named in Time’s 100 influential list

ROYAL fans have joked that Time Magazine were “desperate” when they picked Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for their most influential list. A Hollywood style snap of Harry and Meghan shows the Duke awkwardly hanging off his wife’s shoulder - with many comparing him to a handbag - as the couple were named among the top 100 most influential people in the world.
CELEBRITIES
celebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Harry And Meghan And Oprah Get Booed

British royal family news shows that last night a room full of VIPS and A-listers hissed back when presented with the sight of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and for many it was poetic justice. The occasion was a prestigious UK television awards show and those in the audience did not like being subjected to the four-faced couple at all. They let their displeasure be known by jeering and booing. Oh my.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Melissa McCarthy's luxurious kitchen will leave you speechless

Melissa McCarthy, 51, and her husband Ben Falcone, 48, have the dreamiest kitchen which they have both shown off to their Instagram followers. Back in April 2020, the Nine Perfect Strangers actress explained an unusual dream to her husband as she leant against the white kitchen units, complete with gold handles. Marble worktops and white wall tiles with grey grout add to the chic, neutral colour palette while there is a window in the corner overlooking part of their garden.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy