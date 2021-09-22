CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laura Jane Grace Surprise-Releases ‘At War With the Silverfish’ EP

By Philip Trapp
 5 days ago
On Wednesday (Sept. 22), Laura Jane Grace fans got an unexpected gift from the Against Me! singer-songwriter when the musician suddenly released the solo EP At War With the Silverfish. With no forewarning, the EP's seven songs arrived this week as a total surprise. It's a tack Grace took with...

Z94 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma.

