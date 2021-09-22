CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Callisburg, TX

Callisburg takes Lady Cat battle

Gainesville Daily Register
 5 days ago
 5 days ago
Abby Pollard serves for Callisburg during a district match against Whitesboro. Callisburg won 3-2. Tanner Spearman, Sports Editor sports@gainesvilleregister.com

As the ball sailed out of play, celebrations began with the comeback complete.

The Callisburg volleyball team came from behind on the road to defeat Whitesboro 3-2, winning the battle of the Lady Cats 22-25, 22-25, 25-14, 25-23 and 15-11.

Whitesboro took the first two sets, but Callisburg dominated the third, and that momentum pushed them through to end.

Callisburg coach Morgan Roberson said she thought her players had more fight.

“They never lost their mentality,” Roberson said. “They were energetic the whole time. Sometimes you can get down. They’re already fighters. They’re competitors by nature. I don’t have to bring that to the table, even though I am. They have it already. So, they just wanted to win.”

Whitesboro took the first two points of the final set, but Callisburg responded by taking a 6-3 lead and never looked back. Whitesboro closed the deficit to 11-10, but Callisburg scored four of the last five points to secure the match.

Whitesboro coach Jennifer Sluder said her team is trying to learn how to finish matches.

“We start out strong,” Sluder said. “It’s just having that consistency of pushing through and just finishing when we’re on top and carrying that momentum through to each set. That’s kind of what we’ve been preaching all week.”

Both teams had big scoring runs in the first two sets, but Callisburg took it to another level in the third. Having to win to stay alive, Callisburg raced out to an 8-1 lead. Whitesboro fought back in spurts, but a mid-set 6-0 Callisburg run grew the lead. Callisburg won the set after scoring five of the last seven points.

Roberson said she made some adjustments after dropping the first two sets, and it paid off.

“We switched our rotation, tried to match up our big block against their big hitter,” Roberson said. “We got on a run early. They made some mistakes, and we tried to capitalize on that.”

Both coaches said this match showed how even everyone in District 10-3A is with each other.

Sluder said the defense had the best showing for Callisburg, led by a great performance from libero Abby Robinson.

Roberson said setter Ashtyn Huddleston had the best night for Callisburg.

“(Huddleston had) a nothing hits the ground mentality,” Roberson said. “She’s all over the floor on defense. She’s getting sets up. Sometimes, we don’t give her the best passes, and she finds a way to manage and get somebody set up. She does a phenomenal job for us.”

Gainesville Daily Register

