CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Some Oregon state employees get more time for COVID vaccine

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

More than half of Oregon’s state employees have an extra six weeks to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as a deadline has been pushed back to Nov. 30.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the change affects about 24,000 state employees represented by the Service Employees International Union 503 out of about 42,000 state executive branch employees. The SEIU’s success at pushing back Gov. Kate Brown’s initial Oct. 18 deadline for full vaccination may bode well for other unions.

“The collective bargaining process is still under way with other bargaining units,” Brown spokesperson Elizabeth Merah said Tuesday.

The same Oct. 18 deadline set by Brown for health care workers and teachers remains in place, Brown’s office said.

Brown announced the vaccine mandate among all executive branch employees Aug. 10. At the time, SEIU made clear its plans to bargain over Brown’s mandate.

Union members now have more time to complete shots but no more leeway in getting vaccinated than they did before.

Giving workers some extra time to finish the vaccination process, along with a new guarantee that the state will give people extra time off if they need it, will ultimately serve Oregon’s end goal, union Executive Director Melissa Unger said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Florida’s state workers feeling COVID impacts on the job

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Eighteen months into the pandemic, Florida’s state workers are struggling. COVID-19 outbreaks have closed departments and offices. Three state prisons are closing because of the lack of corrections officers. When their colleagues fall ill, some state employees say they aren’t being told. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ efforts...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Nebraska Secretary of State Evnen announces re-election bid

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen announced Monday that he’ll seek a second term in office. Evnen, a Republican, was first elected in 2018. He previously served on the Nebraska State Board of Education and was an attorney in Lincoln. He also was active in the 2016 ballot campaign to preserve Nebraska’s death penalty after the Legislature abolished it.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
Local
Oregon Government
The Associated Press

Ely to have first recreational trail building school in US

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada will be home to the nation’s first ever school on building recreational trails. The Nevada Appeal reported Monday that the Great Basin Institute has been awarded a $160,000 federal grant to establish a professional recreational trail building school. The funds come from the U.S....
ELY, NV
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

584K+
Followers
320K+
Post
275M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy