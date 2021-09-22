Gigi Hadid Once Said This Product Is the Only ‘Beauty Thing’ She Spends Money On

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Gigi Hadid is one of the most recognizable and famous supermodels in the world, and with good reason. Though she keeps a relatively low profile as a new mama to daughter Khai, she’s open about her fashion and beauty faves. You would expect her to shell out the big bucks for top-tier beauty and skincare, but she apparently only splurges on one particular product.