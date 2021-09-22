CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix buys Wonka author Dahl's catalog

KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago
Britain Netflix Dahl FILE - This July 17, 2017 file photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia. Netflix said Wednesday Sept. 22, 2021, it has bought the works of Roald Dahl, the late British author of celebrated children's books such as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke)

LONDON — (AP) — Netflix has acquired the works of Roald Dahl, the late British author of celebrated children's books such as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."

The video streaming giant said Wednesday that it acquired the Roald Dahl Story Co., which manages the rights to the author's characters and stories. No financial terms were disclosed.

The deal builds on a partnership struck in 2018 to create a slate of animated TV series, under which “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” is getting a reboot by Academy Award winning filmmaker Taika Waititi and Netflix is working with Sony on an adaptation of “Matilda the Musical."

The new deal paves the way for Netflix to bring all of the author's back catalogue to screens.

"These projects opened our eyes to a much more ambitious venture - the creation of a unique universe across animated and live action films and TV, publishing, games, immersive experiences, live theatre, consumer products and more," Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos and Luke Kelly, managing director of the Roald Dahl Story Co. and Dahl's grandson, said in a joint statement.

Dahl died in 1990 at the age of 74 but his books, which also include “The BFG,” “The Twits” and “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” remain popular with young readers, with more than 300 million copies sold worldwide and translations in 63 languages.

This version corrects the spelling of Matilda in the third paragraph.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Inverse

You need to watch the on Netflix before it leaves next week

In the backseat of a car, wearing swimming goggles and holding an oversized flashlight, 8-year-old Alton (actor Jaeden Martell, pre-It and Knives Out) is visibly enraptured while reading a Superman comic. This little reference isn’t intended to be too subtle; Alton resembles Clark Kent in more ways than one. Raised...
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

A new Netflix horror movie has an almost perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

A new horror movie has arrived on Netflix – and it's definitely one to get watched, as it has an almost perfect Rotten Tomatoes score. The Old Ways hit the streamer in August following its October 2020 debut at Sitges Film Festival, and has netted an impressive 95% Critics Score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing (H/T ComicBook.com).
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

What’s Leaving Netflix — September 2021

Netflix has released a list of titles that will be leaving its service during September. This has become a monthly ritual in recent years as the ever-changing nature of media licensing means that shows can change hosts with little to no notice. However, what stands out about September’s list is how many big-hitters are leaving the service.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, Prime And HBO Max This Weekend

There’s no prizes for guessing what this weekend’s biggest hit on streaming is going to be, with the sixth and final season of Lucifer now available on Netflix. As the grand finale to one of the platform’s biggest shows, the last 10 episodes of the resurrected, revived and reinvigorated series are poised to dominate both the most-watched list and the online conversation for the foreseeable future.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Roald Dahl
Person
Luke Kelly
Person
Ted Sarandos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Tv#Wonka Author Dahl#British#The Roald Dahl Story Co#The Chocolate Factory#Academy Award#Netflix Co Ceo#Matilda
thesource.com

Eddie Murphy Inks Deal to Star in Three New Films for Amazon Studios

Amazon Studios must be satisfied with the results of Coming 2 America. The studios and Eddie Murphy have entered into a three-picture and first-look film deal. Deadline details the first-look deal will develop projects for Prime Video and Studio with an option to star. The first dance for the two entities was Coming 2 America, the most-watched movie on Amazon Prime in its opening weekend of March 5-7. Amazon acquired Coming 2 America from Paramount during the pandemic movie theater shut down.
MOVIES
Variety

President Meryl Streep Downplays the End of the World in Netflix’s ‘Don’t Look Up’ Disaster Movie

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Rob Morgan and Jonah Hill are facing the threat of a comet hitting Earth in a new clip from the Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up.” The clip was shown during Netflix’s Tudum event to showcase its upcoming TV series and movies. The dark sci-fi comedy, directed by Adam McKay, stars Lawrence and DiCaprio as two low-level astronomers who try to warn politicians and others that the Earth is in danger as a giant asteroid approaches, only to be met with apathy and skepticism. (The comparison to reactions to climate change are not a coincidence.) Lawrence plays...
MOVIES
