Leicester, MA

Town to spend $20M on closed college’s campus

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LEICESTER, Mass. (AP) — Voters in Leicester have overwhelmingly approved the town’s purchase of the campus of now-closed Becker College.

The town will move forward with an assessment of the property to determine how the buildings will be used, whether any should be sold, and what is needed for maintenance, The Telegram & Gazette reported Wednesday.

The college, which had campuses in Leicester and Worcester, announced in March that it would close due to financial strains made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. It held its final graduation in May.

The select board’s negotiated price for all of Becker’s holdings, as well as repairs and other possible expenses, was nearly $20 million.

The property consists of 19 buildings on 44 acres (18 hectares).

Citizens committees will now be formed to work on various aspects of possible property use.

Worcester has announced plans to buy some of Becker’s properties in the city.

