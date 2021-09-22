CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amelia Gray Hamlin Looks Unrecognizable After Her Bleaching Eyebrows for London Fashion Week: Pic

By Samantha Holender
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
Amelia Gray Hamlin on the catwalk of the Richard Quinn LFW s/s 22 show at the Londoner Hotel. James Veysey/Shutterstock

New brows, who dis? Amelia Gray Hamlin’s modeling career is in full force, but before hitting her most recent runway, she had to undergo quite the beauty treatment.

Before walking in the Richard Quinn fashion show on Tuesday, September 21, the 20-year-old model had to sit down in the beauty chair and get her brows bleached until they were barely there.

And she took to Instagram Stories to document the whole freakin’ process. In her first snap, she showed the bleach sinking in to her typically brown-colored eyebrows. “Bye,” she wrote.

Courtesy of Amelia Gray Hamlin/Instagram

Click on over to the next slide, and the finished look is on full display — blonde brow hairs and all. The total switch up wasn’t lost on the DNA founder either. “What should my name be,” she captioned a quick video of herself getting her makeup done.

Fast forward through a swipe of nude lipstick and a session with a hairstylist, and the star, who called it quits with Scott Disick earlier this month, was runway ready.

She strut down the catwalk in a fashion forward, floral-print peplum gown, which was paired with white gloves and a chunky silver choker. “THANK YOU @richardquinn @kegrand @bitton so grateful to this whole entire team … ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥🧚🏼🧚🏼🧚🏼I’m on cloud 9 … pinch me,” she captioned an Instagram post following the show.

Hamlin’s mother, Lisa Rinna, quickly popped in the comments section to give her stamp of approval to her daughter, who recently walked in her first New York Fashion Week. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star dropped a string of dancing emojis. Fellow Bravo star Brielle Biermann also chimed in. She wrote, “She is beauty she is grace.”

Others couldn’t get over the eyebrows of it all. “Unrecognizable,” one person wrote. Another added, “I can draw u brows if you want,” while someone else said, “Nope to blonde brows but you still beautiful anyway.”

Hamlin has been pretty busy over the past few days, as she also walked in the Yuhan Wang fashion show. For the show, she rocked a printed jumpsuit and wore her hair in an intricate updo. The beauty look was kept fairly simply, but the model most definitely looked radiant.

And her gorgeous glow is all thanks to fabulous skincare regimen. In August, Hamlin revealed via Instagram Stories that her “favorite” skincare is a clean brand called Priori. “Not an ad … just really changed my skin,” she captioned a photo of a few products from the brand.

Hamlin’s love for the line remains strong, as the star packed a ton of Priori products with her before packing up and heading over to London. Among those that made the cut?

The brand’s Gentle Cleanser, Gel Perfecter, Skin Renewal Cream, Barrier Restore Complex, Recovery Serum and Smart Peel Pads. The line as a whole is based on the concept of adaptive skincare. “Adaptive Skincare allows each individual to receive personalized results,” the brand’s website states.

Us Weekly

