Urban Meyer's odds of being the first NFL coach fired this season lengthened a bit after he said there is "no chance" he will leave the Jacksonville Jaguars for Southern Cal. Meyer opened Wednesday as the 350 favorite at SportsBetting.ag to be the first coach fired but those odds soon lengthened to 450. The former Florida and Ohio State coach's name was mentioned as a potential successor shortly after USC fired Clay Helton on Monday.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO