CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Katherine Wells Joins Vox as Editorial Director of Explanatory Audio

By Charmaine Crutchfield
Vox
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVox VPs Allison Rockey and Liz Kelly Nelson today announced that Katherine Wells is joining the network as editorial director of explanatory audio, a new role. Wells will oversee all of Vox’s narrative shows, including Unexplainable and The Impact, as well as lead efforts to pilot and develop a new crop of narrative explanatory shows in 2022. These shows will build on Vox’s mission of giving context to the news and world, providing clarity to listeners while sparking curiosity. Wells starts her new role in October.

www.vox.com

Comments / 0

Related
TravelPulse

Bruce Parkinson Joins TravelPulse Canada as Associate Editorial Director

John Kirk, Founder and President of TravelPulse Canada, has announced the appointment of Bruce Parkinson as Associate Editorial Director, adding depth to the strong team of writers covering the industry on behalf of Canada’s travel professionals. “I’ve known and worked with Bruce for 30 years now,” Kirk said. “He brings...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

SEC Regional Director Erin Schneider is joining us at Disrupt

In just a few of its many cases, it this week charged App Annie, the mobile data and analytics firm, as well as its co-founder and former CEO and Chairman Bertrand Schmitt, with securities fraud. The charges come hot on the heels of another case that the SEC announced late...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vox

Welcome to the Recovery Issue of the Highlight

If you think too hard about a word for too long, it can start to lose all meaning. “Spoon” and “parking,” for example, are reduced to gibberish after a few dozen silent repetitions. When it comes to a word like “recovery,” the absurdity is harder to unhear. To restart something...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science Friday#Gimlet Media#Radiolab
Guitar World Magazine

Vox Adio Air GT review

Don’t let the size of this amp fool you - the Adio Air GT sounds massive! Plus it has a wide range of quality-sounding amp models and effects. The Vox Adio Air GT is a small desktop guitar amp with modeling capabilities. Packing a massive 50W into a small package, this tiny but mighty amp boasts 11 amp models (23 if you use the app/software), a range of different effects, Bluetooth connectivity, eight slots for custom presets and two 3” speakers working in stereo. It can be powered via mains, or batteries.
ELECTRONICS
Vox

Healing, a saga

Part of the Recovery Issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. Aude White is a graphic artist based in Brooklyn whose work has appeared in the New York Times, New York magazine, Outside, NewYorker.com, and more. When she’s not drawing, she’s director of communications at Vox Media.
BROOKLYN, NY
Vox

What would a healthy social media platform even look like?

Reading the findings from the Wall Street Journal’s massive, three-part investigation into Facebook — that the platform makes people angry and depressed, and that the company exempts a huge class of VIP users from its rules regarding harassment and incitement of violence — my reaction was: Well, obviously. Anyone who...
INTERNET
Vox

$5 jewelry and an MLM conference gone wrong

In early August, thousands of people — mostly women — descended on the MGM Grand Casino in Las Vegas in the name of $5 jewelry. They had come from across the country to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Paparazzi Accessories, a multilevel marketing company, for a four-day extravaganza that would be a mix of product showcases, motivational speeches, networking events, and performances from OneRepublic, Pitbull, and Jim Gaffigan. The founders declared the event their “best convention yet.” It was also one that ended in tragedy.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Deadline

Netflix VP Of Communications Richard Siklos Leaves The Company

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix VP of communications Richard Siklos, a key public-facing figure for the streaming giant since 2017, has just announced his departure, Deadline has learned. It isn’t clear what Siklos’s next step will be, but after serving in a senior role at Netflix, on top of a seven-year stint as a communications exec at Time Warner, he has more than a few options. Before crossing the Rubicon, Siklos was a well-established journalist known for his coverage of the media business at top-shelf publications like Fortune, The New York Times and Business Week. Rachel Whetstone, who became chief communications officer at Netflix in...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Communications VP to Exit After 4 Years With Streamer

Netflix’s Richard Siklos is leaving the streamer after four years as vice president of communications, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. “Richard is a skilled communicator, who strengthened our reputation during a tremendous time of growth, and built a world-class team. He has been a valued and trusted advisor to many across Netflix and we wish him the best,” Rachel Whetstone, Netflix’s chief communications officer, said in a statement. It’s not immediately clear where Siklos is headed to next, and a representative for Netflix declined to comment on his departure. Since joining Netflix in 2017, Siklos was the chief spokesperson, representing co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Reed Hastings and handling communications primarily for the U.S. and Canada. Prior to Netflix, Siklos spent seven years at Time Warner Inc. as vp of strategic communications, working closely with senior leadership. Before moving into corporate communications, Siklos was a business reporter and writer; he served as an editor-at-large at Fortune from 2007 to 2010 and was a correspondent and columnist for the New York Times between 2005 and 2007, authoring the “Media Frenzy” column. Deadline first reported on Siklos’ departure from Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
AFP

Theranos founder wooed believers in 'parallel universe'

For critics outside the orbit of fallen US biotech star Elizabeth Holmes, her pledges of a medical revolution reeked of quackery. But the faith of close backers -- from a future Pentagon chief to a lab scientist -- was very real. "I thought it was going to be the next Apple," Adam Rosendorff, one-time laboratory head at Holmes's now-defunct blood testing startup Theranos said at her Silicon Valley fraud trial on Friday. As the third week of her prosecution closed in a San Jose, California court, jurors have now heard repeatedly for themselves how Holmes's presence and saleswomanship of a miraculous idea proved too seductive to her believers. Today, she faces decades in prison if convicted of swindling investors with machines thatdid not work, but in 2003 at age 19, Holmes founded Theranos with the promise of a bewildering range of analyses on just a few blood drops.
SAN JOSE, CA
Variety

10 Biggest Takeaways From Variety’s Entertainment and Technology Summit

There has been no better time than now for TV leaders and content creators to establish new trends. After the pandemic, many consumers were looking for entertainment that catered to them to take over their ample free time. At Variety’s Entertainment and Technology Summit, entertainment executives, leaders and public figures spoke about the new wave of media content and bouncing back after the pandemic — either continuing to stick with what was working before, or latching on to new ideas that seems to pick up traction over the last year. We Are Constantly Rebranding In a keynote conversation, Netflix’s chief marketing officer...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

New this week: 'Sopranos' prequel, Jon Stewart and Carlile

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.MOVIES— Jake Gyllenhaal teams up with director Antoine Fuqua and screenwriter Nic Pizzolatto (“True Detective”) for the tense thriller “The Guilty,” which is set entirely inside a 911 call center in Los Angeles. Hitting Netflix on Oct. 1, Gyllenhaal plays a disgraced cop relegated to fielding emergency phone calls on the overnight shift. Although a perfect conceit for a pandemic production, the claustrophobic environs actually preceded COVID-19 protocols — that came from the 2018 Danish film that they’re remaking....
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘Foundation’ Review: Apple TV+ Series Is a Dazzling Asimov Adaptation with Room to Reach Even Higher

The first few episodes of the new Apple TV+ series “Foundation” are a mesmerizing prologue. Sprawling, shimmering, and meditative, they set into motion a centuries-spanning tale of individuals from divergent walks of life, all trying to master their own fate. There’s the mathematician Hari Seldon (Jared Harris), whose complex behavioral models may hold the key to understanding the future. There are the leaders on the ruling capital city-planet Trantor, governing an empire of trillions as a triad, made from the same genetic material as their single ancestor — through various incarnations they are represented as Dawn (played at different ages by...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

London Film Festival Industry Program to Include Talks With ‘Succession’ Writer, ‘Normal People’ Producer

Edward Enninful, the editor-in-chief of British Vogue and the European editorial director of Vogue, is set to headline the 2021 London Film Festival‘s industry program. In a special conversation taking place on Oct. 7 — part of the long-running LFF Connects strand celebrating the intersection between film and other creative industries — Enninful, who was named editor in 2017, will discuss how innovation, activism and inspiration meet within creative spaces to tell stories across all art forms. Unveiled Monday, the program — which will comprise live in-person screenings and events while also offering digital access to a range of panels post festival for increased...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy