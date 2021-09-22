CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

18 Million Americans Can't Pay for Needed Meds

HealthDay
HealthDay
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LbqDz_0c4WntVg00

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- As many as 18 million Americans can't afford their prescribed medications, a new nationwide poll finds.

That's 7% of the adult population in the United States. But when it comes to households making less than $24,000 per year, the percentage jumps to 19%, the West Health/Gallup poll revealed.

  • The inability to pay for a prescription is twice as high in households with an adult under 65, compared with households with at least one senior — 8% and 4%, respectively. Nearly all Americans under 65 are too young to have health coverage through Medicare.
  • Of older adults, 40% have at least five prescription drugs, compared with 23% of 50- to 64-year-olds and fewer than 10% of those under 50.
  • Among respondents with three or more chronic conditions, 11% could not afford their medicine. Of those with eight or more prescriptions, 18% could not afford their medicine. Among those with no chronic conditions and no more than two prescribed drugs, these rates dropped to 4% and 5%, respectively.
  • People with chronic conditions who can't afford prescriptions include those with diabetes (12%), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or COPD (12%), depression (12%), and those who are immune compromised (15%).
  • While 7% of respondents said they or a family member has gone without at least one prescribed medication because of costs, 10% skipped doses in the past year as a way of saving medicine and money.
  • Eighteen percent of respondents in households making less than $48,000 annually said they or someone in their household had skipped a pill. In households making $90,000 to $180,000 year, 7% said they had skipped a pill in the past year.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Pay Americans $1,000 Each to Get Vaccinated

I’m a strong supporter of getting a vaccination for Covid-19. (I’ve had two plus my booster.) And I agree that getting shots into the arms of most of the 70 to 75 million U.S. adults who remain unvaccinated is a matter of public urgency. But the libertarian in me believes that means are as important as ends. The sudden turn to punishment — loss of job if President Joe Biden has his way; for other advocates, potential restriction on health care — has me worried.
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

As many as 18M in U.S. can't pay for needed medications, study says

As many as 18 million Americans can't afford their prescribed medications, a new nationwide poll finds. That's 7% of the adult population in the United States. But when it comes to households making less than $24,000 per year, the percentage jumps to 19%, the West Health/Gallup poll revealed. Here are...
HEALTH
money.com

Will There Be a Fourth Stimulus Check Just for Older Americans?

A nonpartisan group is asking Congress to issue another round of $1,400 stimulus checks, and this time the payments would go just to older Americans. The Senior Citizens League (TSCL) recently told members via email about its plan to push for special stimulus payments to help offset potential spikes in Medicare and other expenses for older Americans. In the messages, TSCL asked members how they've been impacted by inflation this year. The group plans to use the responses to help it lobby Congress for additional $1,400 checks targeted to people who receive Social Security.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meds#Medicare#Americans#Drugs#Healthday News#The West Health Gallup
USA Today

10 states are planning additional stimulus payments. Is yours one of them?

Beyond the stimulus checks that arrived last spring, expanded child tax credit payments that are hitting the bank accounts of eligible families for at least a few more months, and a small increase in the Earned Income Tax Credit, it appears that the federal government may be easing away from stimulus programs for the time being. The hope is that the economy will grow at a robust enough pace to help lift all Americans.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

I'm a Virus Expert and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

Karen Jubanyik, MD, emergency medicine physician at Yale Medicine, associate professor at Yale School of Medicine, and co-author of Beat the Coronavirus: Strategies for Staying Safe and Coping With the New Normal During the COVID-19 Pandemic, tells us how not to catch Delta. "We all have to act together and act in the best interests of our communities," she says. "If we do not act and act decisively and quickly, it is likely that worse variants will emerge." Read on for her 5 life-saving ways to not catch Delta—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE
Alissa Rose

Unvaccinated people could be forced to give up their paycheck.

President Joe Biden announced a rule on Sept. 9 that companies with more than 100 employees must require vaccinations or weekly tests for their workers. But for those who choose to remain unvaccinated, a test may not be a viable option in all cases. Recently, the consequences have started to build for unvaccinated people, and a few prominent companies are now forcing them out without pay.
CNBC

Long-term unemployed workers still have access to federal jobless aid in these states

Millions of Americans and their families lost their access to pandemic unemployment insurance as several key programs expired over the weekend. Moving forward, the 2.8 million people collecting traditional UI as of August 14 will no longer see a $300 weekly enhancement. Some 5.4 million people drawing from Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which supports those not traditionally eligible for aid including freelancers and gig workers, will lose jobless benefits altogether.
POLITICS
WKRC

An extra $600 stimulus check could be coming to these workers

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - Congress passed and President Joe Biden signed the last big stimulus bill into law back in March. That law provided direct payments to most people ($1,400) as well as a slew of other tax changes that put money into the American people's pockets. It also temporarily expanded the federal Child Tax Credit. Now, there's more money coming to a specific set of workers uniquely affected by COVID-19. The money will go to farmworkers and meat packers. There's $700 million set aside for those workers. Some of the money - at least $20 million - will go to grocery store workers.
BALTIMORE, OH
WashingtonExaminer

The Biden administration suggested blue states extend unemployment benefits, but they all rejected the offer

The Biden administration and congressional Democrats designed the largest benefits cliff in US history and then tried to change the subject as over 7 million unemployment recipients saw federal benefits abruptly end on Labor Day. Meanwhile the administration quietly offered the blue states hit the hardest an opportunity to continue payments to their residents using previously provided federal funds. But “No state has said it plans to do so,” according to the New York Times. Why?
POTUS
texasstandard.org

People With Low Incomes Can Qualify For A $50-A-Month Internet Access Discount

Access to the internet can mean the difference between success or failure at school or at work – especially for people living in poverty. That’s been especially true as the COVID-19 pandemic kept people in remote jobs or classes, or away from work altogether. In May, the federal government kicked off the Emergency Broadband Benefit program, or EBB, which provides a monthly subsidy for broadband access to people who qualify for federal anti-poverty programs or who have lost a job during the pandemic.
INTERNET
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy