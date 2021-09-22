18 Million Americans Can't Pay for Needed Meds
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- As many as 18 million Americans can't afford their prescribed medications, a new nationwide poll finds.
That's 7% of the adult population in the United States. But when it comes to households making less than $24,000 per year, the percentage jumps to 19%, the West Health/Gallup poll revealed.
- The inability to pay for a prescription is twice as high in households with an adult under 65, compared with households with at least one senior — 8% and 4%, respectively. Nearly all Americans under 65 are too young to have health coverage through Medicare.
- Of older adults, 40% have at least five prescription drugs, compared with 23% of 50- to 64-year-olds and fewer than 10% of those under 50.
- Among respondents with three or more chronic conditions, 11% could not afford their medicine. Of those with eight or more prescriptions, 18% could not afford their medicine. Among those with no chronic conditions and no more than two prescribed drugs, these rates dropped to 4% and 5%, respectively.
- People with chronic conditions who can't afford prescriptions include those with diabetes (12%), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or COPD (12%), depression (12%), and those who are immune compromised (15%).
- While 7% of respondents said they or a family member has gone without at least one prescribed medication because of costs, 10% skipped doses in the past year as a way of saving medicine and money.
- Eighteen percent of respondents in households making less than $48,000 annually said they or someone in their household had skipped a pill. In households making $90,000 to $180,000 year, 7% said they had skipped a pill in the past year.
