Luzerne County, PA

Two federal inmates charged with pandemic unemployment fraud

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago
SCRANTON — Two federal inmates from Luzerne County were indicted by a federal grand jury with pandemic unemployment assistance fraud, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler.

Christina Covey, 34, formerly of Drums, Butler Township, and Fredy Mendoza, 33, formerly of Hazleton, were charged Tuesday with fraudulently obtaining pandemic unemployment benefits from July to October 2020.

According to Brandler, the indictment alleges Covey and Mendoza conspired to file false Pandemic Unemployment Assistance applications on behalf of Mendoza and another inmate, seeking unemployment benefits for both of them by claiming they were laid-off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Covey and Mendoza claimed they were available to work despite their incarceration on underlying federal drug trafficking offenses.

The conspirators filed false weekly certifications required to continue receiving PUA benefits, ultimately securing in excess of $10,000, according to Brandler.

Debit cards were mailed to Covey prior to her own incarceration on the federal drug trafficking case. Covey is also charged with providing false information to federal agents regarding filing PUA applications for Mendoza and another inmate.

The PUA program was created in March 2020 CARES Act as part of the U.S. government’s efforts to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the public’s health and economic well-being. The PUA program was designed to provide unemployment benefits to individuals not eligible for regular unemployment compensation or extended unemployment benefits.

Luzerne County sold 131 properties for more than $1.7 million in last week's back tax auction, said Sean Shamany, of county tax-claim operator Elite Revenue Solutions LLC. It was a first-stage "upset sale" in which minimum bids are set to cover...
Times Leader

Hazle Township gastroenterologist named to PA Top Docs

HAZLE TWP. — Dr. Young-Kul Yoo, a Hazle Township gastroenterologist, has been recognized as an approved provider by PA Top Docs in its latest list. PA Top Docs is an exclusive healthcare resource that reviews healthcare providers (both doctors and dentists) in Pennsylvania based on merit. For providers that meet a high level of merit-based criteria they are then awarded the title of PA Top Doctor or PA Top Dentist and can be featured online at patopdocs.com. Both PA Top Docs and PA Top Dentists fall under USA Top Docs. The approval process is described at patopdocs.com/our-process/.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times Leader

Times Leader

