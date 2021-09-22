CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singapore hotel brand to open 13 properties by 2024

By Andrea Zander
irei.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePan Pacific Hotels Group has announced plans to expand globally, with 13 new properties expected in 10 cities by 2024. The cities included in the expansion are Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Jakarta, Indonesia; Dalian, China; Hanoi, Vietnam; and Phnom Penh and Siem Reap in Cambodia. This will add more than 3,300...

