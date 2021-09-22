$3M home sold in Sewickley as strong high-end home market continues

For the first two years of his company's launch, Robert Szczerba said he has been keeping Carnegie Foundry LLC in "stealth mode." But now, with a recently announced leading investment from specialty vehicle and equipment manufacturer Oshkosh Corp. from Oshkosh, Wisconsin, Szczerba said he's ready to use the Foundry to work with those developing robotics and AI-based intellectual property coming out of Carnegie Mellon University and place them into product mode, with the eventual goal to then spin off these ideas into standalone companies. The Foundry also will equip the founders of these ideas with the business and engineering expertise needed to survive independently.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO