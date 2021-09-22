CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

$3M home sold in Sewickley as strong high-end home market continues

By Ethan Lott
Pittsburgh Business Times
Pittsburgh Business Times
 4 days ago
Realtor says the market for homes in the $2M+ range remains strong, with interest coming from the city of Pittsburgh as well as from both coasts.

Pittsburgh Business Times

SuLo nearly doubles its local charging station footprint following license agreement with University of Pittsburgh

XYZ Technology Corp. announced it received a license to deploy its SuLo charging stations across the University of Pittsburgh's campus. The license agreement now nearly doubles the Pittsburgh-based company's footprint across the city, going from 30 stations across its partnering businesses and organizations to 57 following the installation of 27 stations throughout Pitt's campus.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh Business Times

Growing electronic sensor manufacturer buys Southpointe building for new headquarters

Nokomis Inc., a maker of electromagnetic sensors, soon won't have to split its offices between Charleroi and Peters Township. The tech company has opted to buy a nearly empty office building at 370 Southpointe Dr. at the Washington County business park, which it plans to consolidate into as it continues to grow, according to Hanna Langholz Wilson Ellis, which represented the property for sale.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
Pittsburgh Business Times

First look: OneValley celebrates opening of Pittsburgh's latest coworking space following $13.7 million renovation of former locomotive roundhouse

Silicon Valley-based entrepreneurship platform OneValley celebrated the opening of its new coworking space, the Roundhouse at Hazelwood Green, following $13.7 million in renovations and additions made to a former locomotive storage and repair building. The facility, which spans 26,000 gross square feet, will operate on a membership basis with different...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh Business Times

Following new strategic investment, Carnegie Foundry gears up to launch Pittsburgh's future robotics companies

For the first two years of his company's launch, Robert Szczerba said he has been keeping Carnegie Foundry LLC in "stealth mode." But now, with a recently announced leading investment from specialty vehicle and equipment manufacturer Oshkosh Corp. from Oshkosh, Wisconsin, Szczerba said he's ready to use the Foundry to work with those developing robotics and AI-based intellectual property coming out of Carnegie Mellon University and place them into product mode, with the eventual goal to then spin off these ideas into standalone companies. The Foundry also will equip the founders of these ideas with the business and engineering expertise needed to survive independently.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh Business Times

Largest Pittsburgh-area Entertainment Venues

Information was obtained from individual venues and venue websites and could not be independently verified by the Pittsburgh Business Times. In the case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically. 1 Heinz Field 900 Art Rooney Ave. Pittsburgh, PA 15212. 412-697-7740. heinzfield.com 65,050 Home of the Pittsburgh Steelers, University of Pittsburgh...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh Business Times

The week in bankruptcies: RSP Pittsburgh Inc.

Pittsburgh area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing during the week that ended September 17, 2021. Year to date through September 17, 2021, the court recorded 35 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 17 percent increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh Business Times

Local organization leaders react to Pittsburgh being named among top 25 global emerging startup ecosystems in new report

On Wednesday, a new report from research firm Startup Genome ranked Pittsburgh's startup ecosystem as No. 23 in its 2021 GSER global list of Emerging Startup Ecosystems study. In that report, which included an analysis of 275 regions globally for the ranking of top 30 overall ecosystems and top 100 emerging ecosystems, Startup Genome found that Pittsburgh has created $5 billion in ecosystem value and has seen $180 million in total early-stage funding over the past two-and-a-half years. The firm also found that Pittsburgh's median Series A funding round reaches $3.4 million, and its average software engineer salary is $81,000, both surpassing the global figures of $3 million and $44,000, respectively.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh Business Times

The 2021 GAP Relay presented by UPMC Health Plan expected to see some changes

There will be some new experiences in store for those looking to participate in the 2021 GAP Relay presented by UPMC Health Plan. . The relay, which is 150 miles total and takes place on the Great Allegheny Passage, is switching its start and end points. Typically, the race begins at one end of the passage in Cumberland, Maryland, and ends in Pittsburgh. But this year, the race will begin in Pittsburgh and conclude in Cumberland.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh Business Times

First Look: MSA's manufacturing expansion in Cranberry Township

MSA Safety Inc.’s new 20,000-square-foot addition doesn’t just represent the latest iteration of its state-of-the-art gas-detection products, but it also represents what the Cranberry Township-based manufacturer said is its commitment to western Pennsylvania. MSA (NYSE: MSA) could have located the facility anywhere within its global footprint, and in fact moved...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
The Pittsburgh Business Times provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

