Theater: Chazz Palminteri tells ‘A Bronx Tale’ at Andiamo
Actor and playwright Chazz Palminteri performs his one-man show “A Bronx Tale” — a charming coming-of-age story that was made into a 1993 movie starring Palminteri and Robert De Niro — on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, 7096 E. 14 Mile Road, Warren. Tickets start at $28 at andiamoshowroom.com or 586-268-3200. … Also this weekend, The Avon Players in Rochester Hills present Ayn Rand’s “Night of January 16th,” Sept. 24-26 and Oct 1-3, 8-9. Friday and Saturday curtain is at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Tickets are $21 at avonplayers.org.www.theoaklandpress.com
