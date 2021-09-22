Róisín Murphy live in London: the disco queen gets reflective on the dancefloor

Jack White celebrated the opening of the London outpost of his Third Man Records with a surprise set from both the store’s basement venue and a neighboring balcony. The rocker first “baptized” the basement “Blue Basement” — fittingly with a new blue-haired look to mark the occasion — with a six-song set of White Stripes tracks and solo cuts. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack White Live (@officialjackwhitelive) White then moved the festivities outdoors, loading his band onto a neighboring balcony — owned by the artist Damian Hurst — for an additional five songs, including “Dead Leaves...

MUSIC ・ 21 HOURS AGO