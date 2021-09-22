Róisín Murphy live in London: the disco queen gets reflective on the dancefloor
Usually, gigs at Brixton Academy begin with an artist bounding on stage to thunderous roars – but the first time we see Róisín Murphy tonight, she’s peering mischievously around the venue’s labyrinth of backstage corridors. As the Crooked Man Rhumba remix of ‘Jealousy’ ticks into syncopated life, she’s barely visible on the big screens, except when her red-platformed foot appears around the corner and gives a theatrical high-kick.www.nme.com
