Róisín Murphy live in London: the disco queen gets reflective on the dancefloor

By El Hunt
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsually, gigs at Brixton Academy begin with an artist bounding on stage to thunderous roars – but the first time we see Róisín Murphy tonight, she’s peering mischievously around the venue’s labyrinth of backstage corridors. As the Crooked Man Rhumba remix of ‘Jealousy’ ticks into syncopated life, she’s barely visible on the big screens, except when her red-platformed foot appears around the corner and gives a theatrical high-kick.

John Cassavetes
Róisín Murphy
#Dance Music#Dancefloor#Disco#Trout#Brixton Academy#Irish
