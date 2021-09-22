Recipe: La Belle Helene’s Highly Popular Ratatouille

Ratatouille, not to be confused with the anthropomorphic rat in the 2007 Pixar film, is a hot vegetable stew that originated in Nice. Common ingredients include tomato, garlic, onion, and some combination of leafy green herbs. When Jamie Lynch, chef and partner of 5th Street Group, reopened La Belle Helene in uptown earlier this year, he put his own spin on the brasserie-style menu, beginning with this iconic Provençal classic. “I have a thing for textures,” he says, “and a mushy, overcooked version of ratatouille was not an option.” He wanted to present the seasonal dish chilled instead of hot and emphasize the feel of each vegetable. “I quickly sauté each of the softer vegetables individually and lightly stew the harder vegetables together in a light tomato coulis. At the last minute, I combine the sautéed vegetables and bring the dish together and chill it rapidly to preserve the texture.” The result is a chilled vegetable casserole served in a delicate cylinder of sliced zucchini and squash, drizzled in basil oil, and garnished with tomato confit. It’s as refreshing as it is Instagrammable.