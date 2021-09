Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers offered words of encouragement for tight end Jonnu Smith following the New England Patriots 28-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Smith had a difficult day, dropping several passes including one that led to an interception and a touchdown. The tight end had one catch on six targets. In what was a difficult day for the offense as a whole unit, Smith’s struggles were just a microcosm of the team’s inability to get things going consistently.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO