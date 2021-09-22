PS4 CMOS battery issue reportedly fixed in firmware update

The official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account has informed customers of Sonic Colors Ultimate on the Nintendo Switch that the remaster has received an update today. The account says that this is the first of several patches that Blind Squirrel Games are looking to deploy to fix a number of issues that users have highlighted and shared across social media. It was the Nintendo Switch version of Sonic Colors Ultimate which proved to feature the most bugs, so it’s good to see a patch deployed. Hopefully the other versions will also be patched soon.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO