PS4 CMOS battery issue reportedly fixed in firmware update

By Alan Wen
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony appears to have fixed a PS4 issue relating to the console’s internal clock battery. The issue was first discovered in April this year, where it was reported that the console’s CMOS battery would render physical and digital PS4 games unplayable if it was either removed or drained over time, which became dubbed the ‘CBOMB’. The same issue also appears to affect the PS5’s CMOS battery after a “volunteer-based preservation team” Does It Play? performed a test on their PS5.

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

