For the first time since 2015, the Wood River girls varsity soccer team stood victorious over cross-county rival Sun Valley Community School on Sept. 18. Upon holding a 1-0 lead in the second half, Wood River senior forward Zoe Bacca put the game to bed when she delivered an unassisted goal in the 66th minute to give the Lady Wolverines a 2-0 lead, which held up as the final score.