‘God of War: Ragnarok’ will boost Kratos’ abilities with unique shields
Kratos will have a few new tools at his disposal when he returns in God of War: Ragnarok, with a variety of shields to use that can impact the god-slayer’s skills. While Kratos could use the Guardian Shield in 2018’s God of War, Ragnarok director Eric Williams confirmed in an interview with YouTuber Jon Ford that the sequel will feature “different shields, and they have different defensive options and abilities.”www.nme.com
