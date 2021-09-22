CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

‘God of War: Ragnarok’ will boost Kratos’ abilities with unique shields

By Matt Kamen
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKratos will have a few new tools at his disposal when he returns in God of War: Ragnarok, with a variety of shields to use that can impact the god-slayer’s skills. While Kratos could use the Guardian Shield in 2018’s God of War, Ragnarok director Eric Williams confirmed in an interview with YouTuber Jon Ford that the sequel will feature “different shields, and they have different defensive options and abilities.”

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
thegamerhq.com

God of War Ragnarok: PC Coming Date – Everything we Know

God of War Ragnarok: PC Coming Date – Everything we Know. God of War Ragnarok’s trailer placed Kratos’ and Atreus’ next adventure at the top of many gamers’ wishlists. It’s a big task to follow up on one of the most popular titles on PS4, and many are now wondering if there’s a PC release.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

God of War: Ragnarok Features 2 New Valkyries, Multiple Einherjar

Sony Santa Monica’s God of War: Ragnarok has been officially revealed and tons of new details have been announced since the PlayStation Showcase. This includes the talent playing new characters like Thor and Angrboda, though various other voice actors have since confirmed their inclusion as well. Among there are Erica Lindbeck and Evanne Elizabeth Friedmann who have revealed that they’re playing Hrist and Gna respectively.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

God of War Ragnarok's Thor Is The Peak Of Male Performance, Powerlifting Champion Says

God of War: Ragnarok includes a new mythological character, Thor, who is played by Sons of Anarchy's Ryan Hurst and sports a different look compared to Chris Hemsworth's MCU version. Some corners of the internet and social media took issue with Thor's look in Ragnarok. British powerlifting champion Darren McCormac has now shared his insights on Thor's appearance in Ragnarok, saying Thor's bulk is indicative of his super-strength.
ENTERTAINMENT
gameranx.com

God of War Ragnarok Producer Cory Barlog Is On The Sidelines During Game Development

When it comes to the God of War franchise, some of you might be thinking of Cory Barlog. Of course, plenty of creative individuals have worked on the franchise since its inception. However, the latest soft reboot of sorts came from Cory Barlog as the game director. Because this installment was such a highly beloved title for the PlayStation 4 naturally there were expectations that Cory would be taking the role of director once again.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Williams
Person
Cory Barlog
ComicBook

God of War Ragnarok Confirms Return of Fan-Favorite Feature

God of War Ragnarok has confirmed that one of the most beloved features from 2018's God of War will be returning in the forthcoming sequel. And while there were a ton of qualities in God of War that many fans are surely hoping to see make a comeback, the one that has already been confirmed for a return involves the way in which the game never cuts once you start it up.
VIDEO GAMES
TVOvermind

God of War Ragnarok: Predictions And Breaking Down The Trailer

Are you Playstation owners as excited for God of War Ragnarok as I am? I certainly think you guys are, because the last one was phenomenal. From the gameplay, to the introduction of Arteus, to the new environment of Norse mythology, and just the overall characterization of Kratos was all top notch stuff that was worth the eight year wait. But the open-world setting of that game was just a dip in the water of the God of War version of Norse mythology. How many times did the game mention the OG gods in Norse mythology?
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

God of War: Ragnarok will end the Norse saga

According to Santa Monica Studio, God of War: Ragnarok, which releases in 2022, will conclude the Norse saga that began with the last game. This was confirmed by director Eric Williams in an interview, who promised that Ragnarok itself will take place during the game. In Norse mythology, Ragnarok marks the death of several gods within the pantheon.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Game#Shields#God Of War#Norse
dbltap.com

God of War: Ragnarok Narrative Director Responds to Backlash Over Character Design

Matt Sophos, the narrative director for the upcoming God of War game, Ragnarok, has responded to backlash over the released design of Angrboda. Players expressed ire over the fact that Angrboda, the jotunn wife of Loki and mother of Fenrir, Jormungandr, and Hel will be depicted as "a young black woman" in-game. They cited a variety of reasons—most of which, unsurprisingly, were hackneyed talking points developers have heard before. From "disrespect" of ancient Norse mythology to "forced diversity," "sjw" agendas, and the ever-frightening "politics in video games," it appears the aggression toward the design was enough to provoke one staff member to speak out.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

God of War: Ragnarok Writer Responds to Angrboda Controversy

The scriptwriter of God of War: Ragnarok responded to accusations of alleged political correctness present in the game, claiming that the outrage of some players is illogical. The first trailer for God of War: Ragnarok sparked a lot of discussion. The announcement met with a mostly positive reception, but there were also some disappointing voices. Some players complained, among other things, about the appearance of Thor, which did not agree with their vision of the Asgardian god, popularized by the Marvel comics. Others, in turn, began to accuse the creators of excessive political correctness.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

God Of War Ragnarok Narrative Director Defends The Game’s Depiction Of Angrboda

God of War Ragnarok Narrative Director Matt Sophos has dismissed claims that the game’s portrayal of Angrboda was the result of caving into outside pressure. Angrboda was showcased in the God of War Ragnarok gameplay trailer, although it didn’t take long for some people to take to Twitter to suggest that her portrayal as a black woman was a political decision or the result of outside pressure. For those unaware, the character is depicted in Norse mythology as a giant and the wife of Loki.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy