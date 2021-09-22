‘God of War: Ragnarok’ will boost Kratos’ abilities with unique shields

Are you Playstation owners as excited for God of War Ragnarok as I am? I certainly think you guys are, because the last one was phenomenal. From the gameplay, to the introduction of Arteus, to the new environment of Norse mythology, and just the overall characterization of Kratos was all top notch stuff that was worth the eight year wait. But the open-world setting of that game was just a dip in the water of the God of War version of Norse mythology. How many times did the game mention the OG gods in Norse mythology?

