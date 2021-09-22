Russell Gage reportedly ‘week-to-week,’ may be out Sunday against Giants

How do you solve a problem like the Falcons? If you’re the Falcons themselves, you grit your teeth and keep going, at least through the early part of your schedule. We now have two weeks showing us how they’re employing their personnel, at least at a high level, and there’s no been no talk of major lineup shakeups after an 0-2 start. This team may well move on to a different punter and Josh Andrews may find himself in the lineup at left guard when he’s back, but otherwise the Falcons are giving every indication they’ll sink or swim with who they have out there. The most significant changes this week were a brief benching for Duron Harmon and swapping out John Cominsky for rookie Ta’Quon Graham, though injury forced some adjustments at wide receiver and cornerback. Atlanta is clearly hoping that with time and effort, they’ll tamp down on the sloppiness, see genuine improvement from struggling players like Duron Harmon, Erik Harris, Jalen Mayfield and Kaleb McGary, and get this thing pointed in the right direction.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO