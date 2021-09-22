CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Russell Gage reportedly ‘week-to-week,’ may be out Sunday against Giants

By Dave Choate
The Falcoholic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis has not been a banner year for the offense through two games, with nobody outside of Cordarrelle Patterson operating at the height of their powers. That includes Russell Gage, who has just 5 receptions for 28 yards on the year so far and is now injured. Gage was hurt...

www.thefalcoholic.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Giants' Saquon Barkley: May have lighter workload Week 1

Barkley (knee) is on track to play Sunday against the Broncos despite being listed as questionable for the contest, but the running back is expected to be "eased in and used sparingly" in his 2021 debut, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. After sustaining a torn ACL, mild MCL tear...
NFL
Yardbarker

New York Giants Week 2 Final Injury Report

Giants head coach Joe Judge had hoped that tight end Evan Engram, who's been nursing a calf strain, might be able to go in time for the team's Week 2 game against Washington. However, after two straight days of not being able to practice (projections since the Giants didn't practice Monday and only held a walkthrough Tuesday and Wednesday), Engram will miss his second straight game.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
John Brown
profootballnetwork.com

Antonio Gibson Start/Sit Week 2: Is he a no-brainer against the Giants?

Fantasy football is back and — boy — was Week 1 a wild one. There were lots of players who disappointed their managers, either in their offensive workload or by getting injured. Luckily for Antonio Gibson managers, he escaped Week 1 unharmed and looked solid doing so. What does this mean for Gibson’s fantasy outlook heading forward?
NFL
elitesportsny.com

Giants rule out TE Evan Engram for Week 2 with calf injury (Report)

The injury woes continue for Giants tight end Evan Engram, who will miss Thursday’s game with a lingering calf injury. No Evan Engram for the Giants…again. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Big Blue tight end will miss Thursday night’s matchup with the Washington Football Team due to a calf injury. Engram originally sustained the injury during the team’s third and final preseason game (against the Patriots) back on Aug. 29.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Raiders#Give Us A Clue#American Football#Wr#Gametime
Yardbarker

Falcons WR Russell Gage questionable to play vs. Giants

Russell Gage ‘s ankle injury in last week’s divisional matchup against the Buccaneers revealed how this coaching staff feels about the receiver depth on the roster. If he can’t play against the Giants, which Ian Rapoport reports could be a long shot, the Falcons may be forced to play Olamide Zacchaeus a significant amount of snaps.
NFL
chatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons receiver Russell Gage disappears on game-day

FLOWERY BRANCH, GA - JULY 29: Calvin Ridley #18 and Russell Gage #14 of the Atlanta Falcons participate in a drill on the first day of training camp at IBM Performance Field on July 29, 2021 in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images) Serious question did...
NFL
chatsports.com

Giants Game Sunday: Giants vs Atlanta Falcons Odds and Prediction for Week 3 NFL Game

The NY Giants seek their first win of the 2021 NFL Season, when they host the Atlanta Falcons in week 3 on Sunday at Metlife Stadium. The NY Giants (0-2), led by quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Saquon Barkley, and wide receiver Sterling Shepard, host the Atlanta Falcons (0-2), led by quarterback Matt Ryan, wide receiver Calvin Ridley, and tight end Kyle Pitts, on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 (9/26/2021) at 1:00 p.m. at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., in an NFL Week 3 game on FOX.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Falcoholic

Falcons release Week 3 depth chart ahead of Giants game

Week 2 is now in the books, as we turn our sights to Week 3 with the Atlanta Falcons currently at 0-2. This weekend the Falcons will fly north as they take on another struggling team, the New York Giants. With the game only days away, the Falcons have revealed...
NFL
The Falcoholic

Falcons injury report: A.J. Terrell, Russell Gage absent from Wednesday’s practice

It’s a new week, as we yet again turn the page on an Atlanta Falcons’ loss. This time however, the team is dealing with new injuries as they prepare for an NFC matchup with the New York Giants. Wide receiver Russell Gage and corner A.J. Terrell both left Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with injuries. The Giants have some injuries of their own worth monitoring as the week progresses.
NFL
The Falcoholic

What is the defining moment of the Falcons - Giants rivalry?

It’s Wednesday morning, so it’s time to pour a cup of coffee taller and deeper than the laws of physics allow and talk defining moments again. This week brings the Giants to town. For one of the league’s marquee franchises, the Giants are an easy team to forget about if you’re a Falcons fans, given that they’ve mostly stunk for years now and have done so in an NFC East where the Cowboys and Eagles have caused us the most frustration and bitterness in recent seasons. Still, this has quietly been a fun little rivalry.
NFL
The Falcoholic

Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Friday, Sept. 24

The Falcons take on the Giants on Sunday in The Battle of The Beatens. We’ve got preview notes on that tilt and more in today’s Falcoholinks. Both the Atlanta Falcons and the New York Giants find themselves winless to start the 2021 NFL season, so naturally, they’re matching up for a clash in Week 3. Somebody will win this thing, but considering Atlanta’s recent run, it will end in a tie.
NFL
chatsports.com

What to know about Falcons - Giants before Sunday’s Week 3 matchup

The Falcons unexpectedly were destroyed by the Eagles and then beaten by the defending Super Bowl champions. Now 0-2, they’re on to the easiest game on the schedule thus far, which based on what we’ve seen to this point should not mean that you get too comfortable. Still, if last...
NFL
The Falcoholic

Falcons snap counts and notes for a weird and wild Buccaneers loss

How do you solve a problem like the Falcons? If you’re the Falcons themselves, you grit your teeth and keep going, at least through the early part of your schedule. We now have two weeks showing us how they’re employing their personnel, at least at a high level, and there’s no been no talk of major lineup shakeups after an 0-2 start. This team may well move on to a different punter and Josh Andrews may find himself in the lineup at left guard when he’s back, but otherwise the Falcons are giving every indication they’ll sink or swim with who they have out there. The most significant changes this week were a brief benching for Duron Harmon and swapping out John Cominsky for rookie Ta’Quon Graham, though injury forced some adjustments at wide receiver and cornerback. Atlanta is clearly hoping that with time and effort, they’ll tamp down on the sloppiness, see genuine improvement from struggling players like Duron Harmon, Erik Harris, Jalen Mayfield and Kaleb McGary, and get this thing pointed in the right direction.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy