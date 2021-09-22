Please Pass The Lefse
Tomorrow, Thursday, will be the LAST day to order your Lefse from the Sunburst Lutheran Church. The Lutheran ladies are hosting the sale, & each package of Lefse contains 5 rounds for $5. To place your order, please call 937 3301, & leave your order on the answering machine. Don't worry about a thing...the orders can be picked up on Saturday, October 9th, between 3:30, & 5:30, at the Lutheran Parish Hall. BTW, today (Wednesday,) the 22nd,is our the first OFFICIAL day of fall, & the Lefse will stick to your ribs as we head toward winter...ksenam.com
Comments / 0