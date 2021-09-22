The Only Way To Eat Soup Dumplings, According To Andrew Zimmern
Soup dumplings are delicious. There's a good reason the Dragon Warrior Po is always shoveling as many as he can into his mouth in "Kung Fu Panda." Also known as Xiao Long Bao or XLB, soup dumplings are quite tasty, and when done right, these babies can result in a gastronomic awakening your taste buds will not soon forget. Andrew Zimmern is a longtime fan and aficionado of soup dumplings. Zimmern even blogged about when he sampled them in Taipei at the world-renowned restaurant Din Tai Fung. The celebrity chef wrote of his dumpling experience, "I've eaten a lot of dumplings in my life, but I'd cross an ocean for the xiao long bao stuffed with seasoned pork and black truffle shavings."www.mashed.com
