CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

The Only Way To Eat Soup Dumplings, According To Andrew Zimmern

By Karen Hart
Mashed
Mashed
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Soup dumplings are delicious. There's a good reason the Dragon Warrior Po is always shoveling as many as he can into his mouth in "Kung Fu Panda." Also known as Xiao Long Bao or XLB, soup dumplings are quite tasty, and when done right, these babies can result in a gastronomic awakening your taste buds will not soon forget. Andrew Zimmern is a longtime fan and aficionado of soup dumplings. Zimmern even blogged about when he sampled them in Taipei at the world-renowned restaurant Din Tai Fung. The celebrity chef wrote of his dumpling experience, "I've eaten a lot of dumplings in my life, but I'd cross an ocean for the xiao long bao stuffed with seasoned pork and black truffle shavings."

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

24% Of People Agree This Chain Has The Worst Fast Food Chicken

Remember when fast food chicken was a thing? Like, actual pieces of chicken, with bones and everything? While it seems all the buzz over the past few years has been for a series of increasingly indistinguishable chicken sandwiches, each one declaring itself to be the definitive winner of the ongoing Chicken Sandwich Wars, some fast food restaurants are still selling chicken sans sandwich.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

McDonald's Just Confirmed It's Not Bringing Back This Beloved Menu Item

McDonald's devotees have had their fair share of heartbreaks when it comes to the beloved fast food restaurant's menu. Fans have mourned the Arch Deluxe, fried apple pie, and the company's salads, among countless other menu items discontinued by the fast food giant. While customers have successfully petitioned the brand to bring back some of its favorites, like the short-lived return of its Szechuan Sauce, there's one popular food item the company won't be selling again in the near future: the Snack Wrap.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

This Recipe Is So Good Lidia Bastianich Makes It 3 Times A Week

If you're craving an easy homemade Italian meal for dinner, there's only one person to turn to and that's Lidia Bastianich. The Emmy award-winning public television host has authored over 10 cookbooks and has been on TV since 1998 (via LidiasItaly.com). In fact, she even knew Julia Child back in the day and made a guest appearance on her show, "Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs," back in 1993, per Cucina Toscana. But Bastianich is about more than just cookbooks and TV. Since getting her start in the '90s, the Italian chef has opened three critically acclaimed New York City-based restaurants of her own, including Felidia, Becoo, and De Posto. Did we also mention she has her own line of artisanal pastas and all-natural sauces?
RECIPES
MIX 106

Move Over, Chick-Fil-A; There’s A New Chicken Joint In Town

Chick-Fil-A seems to be the absolute gold standard when it comes to satisfying a chicken sandwich craving. And that craving hits a lot of people all at once because there is always a wildly long line in the drive-thru. I have literally never seen the line shorter than 6 cars. I long to be there to see the first person who gets to the drive-thru window for the day. It lives up to the hype, plain and simple. And it's not even just standard chicken sandwiches. They have breakfast chicken items, burritos, and even a spicy chicken sandwich. But now comes a chicken place KNOWN for spicy chicken that very well might steal some customers.
MERIDIAN, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Zimmern
Mashed

The Best Frozen French Fries Brand, According To 62% Of People

Some grocery items can be bought off-brand, with no one able to tell the difference. But when it comes to french fries, people apparently have major opinions. A recent Mashed survey polled 657 people in the U.S. to find out their preferred frozen french fry brand, and the results are overwhelmingly in favor of one all-American favorite.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Only 6% Of People Prefer Steak To Be Cooked This Way

There's just something about a steak that no other meat can match. Plain baked chicken – meh. Ditto for fish. Even pork chops on their own are in need of saucing up. Steak, on the other hand, needs very little in the way of embellishment to make for a meal fit for a tycoon (and you may need to be one in order to afford all but the cheapest cuts these days). To create the perfect steak, all you need to do is apply heat and a sprinkle of salt and voilà! C'est magnifique.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

This Chain Has The Worst Hot Sandwiches, According To 37% Of People

What, exactly, would you consider to be a "hot sandwich?" Would a hot dog fall into this category? What about a hamburger? According to a poll conducted by YouGov (reported by Food & Wine), 60% consider hamburgers to be sandwiches, while only 32% consider hot dogs to fall into that category. However, 62% said sloppy joes are members of the sandwich family, and there are even 15% of the populace who consider tacos to be sandwiches, too.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dumplings#Food Drink#Michelin#Thrillist#Hgtv
Eater

In a Sure Sign of Fall, Classic Restaurant Ferraro’s Rolls Out a White Truffles Menu

EASTSIDE — Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar plans to serve white truffles starting October 1 through December 31. The restaurant has a three-course dinner and Nebbiolo wine pairing for $195 per person that includes Langhe Nebbiolo paired with a choice of carne battuta, a prime sirloin tartare with roasted hazelnuts, white truffle cream, and shaved white truffle or sformato di ricotta, a ricotta flan with pecorino, seasonal mushroom ragù, and shaved white truffle. Next comes Barbaresco with a choice of tagliatelle al burro and salvia, a flat ribbon pasta with butter, sage, and shaved white truffle or risotto al prosecco with prosecco risotto, mascarpone, Parmigiano-Reggiano, and shaved white truffle, followed by Barolo with a choice of vitello reale, a sautéed veal scaloppine with butter, sage, fried egg, and shaved white truffles or berretto di costata di manzo, a prime rib cap with truffle potato purée, seasonal mushrooms, extra virgin olive oil, and shaved white truffles. For dessert, gelato alla nocciola, a hazelnut gelato. For reservations, call 702-364-5300. [EaterWire]
LAS VEGAS, NV
knuj.net

Chicken Casserole

The original old family recipe for this chicken casserole called for the sauce to be made from scratch. Through the years, the recipe has been developed into this version that takes less time to prepare and still tastes great. It’s an attractive main dish. Ingredients. 1/2 cup chopped celery. 1/4...
RECIPES
knuj.net

Creamy Reuben Casserole

This Reuben casserole dish is great to serve at a potluck or any time. It features corned beef, sauerkraut and other ingredients that make Reuben sandwiches so popular. 1 can (14 ounces) sauerkraut, rinsed and well drained. 1-1/4 cups chopped cooked corned beef. 1 cup sour cream. 1 small onion,...
RECIPES
Mashed

The Worst Soup At Panera Bread According To 22% Of People

With temperatures dropping, pumpkin spice returning to menus, and sweaters being pulled out of storage, peak soup season is officially upon us. And when it comes to offering an array of warm bowls in a fast casual setting, Panera Bread is at the top of the game. The chain, which has more than 2,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada, has become a popular spot for those seeking a quick sandwich, salad, or soup along with baked goods that are made fresh in-house daily.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
China
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Andrew Zimmern's Tip For Perfectly Grilled Steak

Who doesn't love a good steak? From a tender T-bone to sliced skirt, to lesser-known cuts such as flat iron and rump cap, there is just something irresistible about a well-seasoned, well-cooked, juicy steak. As delicious as steak has the potential to be, cooking it can also be a process full of potential pitfalls — from undercooking to overcooking, to not letting the meat rest, and so many more. We love steak and we want to see it cooked to the best of its potential, which is why we've published guides to grilling steak, as well as information on popular cuts such as porterhouse and sirloin.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Wendy's Chicken Sandwich Change You Probably Never Realized Happened

If you've noticed chicken wings at your local bar getting more expensive, that's because there's been a national shortage of the clucking birds due to weather issues, increased demand during the pandemic, and a shortage of labor. But before all of that, there was a different kind of chicken shortage. National fast-food chains were scrambling to source smaller poultry. Why? Because smaller birds produce sandwiches that are more tender and juicy than those made from older, larger animals.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

This Is The Best Time To Eat At A Restaurant, According To Top Chef Alum

When it comes time to book a dinner reservation to try out a new restaurant (or revisit a favorite that you go to time and time again), there are a lot of factors at play. On the most basic level, you need to find a time that works for everyone in your dining party. However, there are also particular attitudes and stigmas around certain times. On the one hand, you don't want to dine too close to closing time and potentially irritate the kitchen staff as you linger over your courses, while they just want to wrap up their shift. On the other hand, many look down on dining too early as something only the elderly do — after all, the "early bird special" is associated with seniors opting to dine out. Typically, many people go for that late evening time slot of roughly 7 to 9 p.m., as it seems like the best bet.
RESTAURANTS
Omaha.com

Five downtown Omaha restaurants to try

If you are hanging out downtown and feel like grabbing something to eat, check out these spots for some delicious dishes. Nicola’s, 521 S. 13th St. — This intimate and romantic eatery is perfect. The chicken pastas are especially good. nicolasomaha.com. Twisted Fork, 1014 Howard St. — Get the fried...
OMAHA, NE
mashed.com

Andrew Zimmern Strongly Agrees That He Looks Like This Person

If there's one thing that celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern is good at (other than cooking, of course), it's engaging with his fans online and interacting with them on a regular basis. As illustrated by Bon Appétit, Zimmern is someone who's pretty active on different social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. He said that it's usually him posting updates online instead of a PR team. Also, he finds social media super useful in terms of keeping himself informed about what's happening around him.
CELEBRITIES
The Daily Meal

Recipe of the Day: Instant Pot Applesauce

Like many, you've probably celebrated the arrival of fall by heading to one of the best apple orchards in America and partaking in other bucket list fall activities. But if you've grown tired of eating apples plain or baking apple pie, apple crisp, apple kugel and apple pancakes, there's a classic solution: applesauce. This childhood classic is great for a midday...
RECIPES
Mashed

Mashed

63K+
Followers
21K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy