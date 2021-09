JACKSON, MI – An ordinance to set a minimum living wage to help combat poverty could be presented at the next Jackson City Council meeting. Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies has introduced the ordinance that would set a $15.68-per-hour wage rate for city employees and any contractor, vendor, or grantee of city funds. It also provides a lower rate of $13.32 per hour for employers that provide health care to employees. Both rates would adjust annually by percentages equivalent to any increases in the federal poverty rate.

