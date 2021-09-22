CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

NPS ranger Betty Reid Soskin turns 100

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The National Park Service's oldest active ranger Betty Reid Soskin is celebrating her 100th birthday on Wednesday. Soskin, who was born in Detroit, Michigan on September 22, 1921, works at the Rosie the Riveter/WWII Home Front National Historical Park in Richmond, California. Her career with the National Park...

NBC News

America’s oldest park ranger turns 100

At 100 years old, Betty Reid Soskin still captivates visitors at California’s Rosie the Riveter National Historical Park. During World War II, Soskin worked as a file clerk in a segregated unit. She then became a business owner, an activist, a musician, a mother, and at 85, a national park ranger.Sept. 23, 2021.
The Richmond Standard

Betty Reid Soskin celebrates 100 with school named in her honor

Richmond icon Betty Reid Soskin, the nation’s oldest living national park ranger, celebrated her 100th birthday today by cutting the ribbon on a West Contra Costa Unified School District (WCCUSD) middle school that has been renamed in her honor. As of this morning, Juan Crespi Middle School has officially been renamed Betty Reid Soskin Middle School, and along with it, a new school mascot was unveiled: the Betty bears.
Betty Reid Soskin Named California’s Newest Education Ambassador

SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond proudly recognized Betty Reid Soskin, a pioneering Bay Area civil rights activist and the oldest living National Park Ranger serving in the United States, as an Ambassador to California Education on her 100th birthday. Soskin was honored Wednesday with the distinction...
On Sunday, Rosie the Riveter Trust will celebrate ‘We Can Do It!’ spirit and park ranger Betty Reid Soskin’s 100th birthday

Richmond, Calif. – Rosie the Riveter Trust is celebrating the history of the World War II home front at a Sept. 26 gala, Making History Together. The fundraiser will highlight programs supported by the trust in collaboration with Rosie the Riveter-WWII Home Front National Historical Park: Every Kid Outdoors, Rosie’s Service Corps and a documentary about the park’s Rosie Ambassadors, currently in production.
This Hidden Washington Ghost Town Has A Horrifying Past

There are over three dozen known ghost towns in the state of Washington, although quite a few of them have little more remaining than empty land and distant memories. Govan is no exception, really: an old schoolhouse, a post office, and a couple of houses are all that’s left of this once-thriving ranching community. However, […] The post This Hidden Washington Ghost Town Has A Horrifying Past appeared first on Only In Your State.
Havasupai, NPS Aim To Rename Site In Grand Canyon

The National Park Service says a process has begun — in collaboration with the Havasupai Tribe — to rename a site currently known as Indian Garden in the Grand Canyon. The NPS and the tribe are aiming to rename the area Havasupai Garden. The Havasupai are indigenous to the canyon...
