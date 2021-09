For director Jason Reitman, the first official announcement of Ghostbusters: Afterlife was, by blockbuster franchise standards, quite modest. “Before we ever started shooting, the way we debuted the idea to the world was we shot this little teaser in secret, with Ecto-1 in a barn,” says Reitman, talking to Den of Geek by phone. “At the time, I remember thinking, ‘Okay, we have the script, we’re going to make this really fast. We’re going to put it out into the world before anybody knows it, and this whole thing is going to fly by.’”

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO