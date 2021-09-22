CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces that beginning September 22, there will be shoulder closures on portions of I-10 and I-12 in the Capitol Region

By Erica Knowles
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShreveport, LA – According to the statement, these shoulder closures are necessary to allow contractors to pick up debris along these corridors from Hurricane Ida. Officials say that the crews will be performing work during daylight hours, beginning first thing in the morning. Shoulder closures will be implemented at these...

