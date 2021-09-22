Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces that beginning September 22, there will be shoulder closures on portions of I-10 and I-12 in the Capitol Region

The Bellevue Public Works Department has announced that a portion of Childs Road W., between 9th Street and 11th Street and just south of the new Omaha Public Schools Elementary School, will be closed to traffic beginning Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at 8:00am through 5:00pm on Thursday, September 23, 2021. This closure is needed to replace an existing water main valve in the area. Please see the included map for the closed area and detour routes.

BELLEVUE, NE ・ 6 DAYS AGO