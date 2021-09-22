Costco Q4 FY2021 Earnings Report Preview: What to Look For

You saw the headline. Maybe you did not. On Wednesday, Fox Business reported that Costco Wholesale (COST) had issued a warning to customers placing orders to purchase toilet paper online. Fox Business stated that upon order placement an email sent by Costco's customer service team stated, "Due to increased volume, you may see a delay in the processing of this order." The website already warns shoppers that there may be limits on certain items at some warehouses. This story jives with a news story run at the Wall Street Journal earlier in the month covering the fact that Procter & Gamble (PG) has been ramping up production in order to offset a surge in demand for the precious white squares.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO