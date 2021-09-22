CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costco Q4 FY2021 Earnings Report Preview: What to Look For

Cover picture for the articleCostco Wholesale Corp. (COST) is having one of its strongest fiscal years in recent history. The company's robust sales growth has been fueled by customers sharply boosting their purchases of food and home goods as they have sheltered at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite vaccinations of millions of Americans this year, the new threat of the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus has led to another round of stockpiling by customers. That prompted Costco in late August to reintroduce purchase limits on certain products, which it first started doing at the start of the pandemic.

