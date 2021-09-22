No Animals, Humans Injured in Hog Confinement Fire

An immediate evacuation notice has been issued for parts of Mower County in southern Minnesota and Mitchell County in north Iowa. In a Facebook post, the Mower County Sheriff’s Office says, “At 1537 hours on 092121 Mower County 911 dispatch center received a call regarding a hog confinement fire near Adams, Minnesota. The reporting party stated that the building had received a chemical treatment earlier in the day, indicating a possible chemical release. The building was unoccupied of humans and animals. The fire departments of Adams, Leroy, Rose Creek and Stacyville responded to the call. Mower County Sheriff’s Office went door to door to evacuate residents within the affected area.“

MITCHELL, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO