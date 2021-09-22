CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doja Cat's Single Edition NFT Sells For $188K During OneOf's First Auction

Cover picture for the articleDoja Cat made a splash during OneOf's first-ever auction. During the green NFT marketplace auction, the superstar’s single edition crystal token was sold to the highest bidder for $188,888. OneOf, which was founded by Lin Dai, Josh James and Adam Fell, operates on the Tezos blockchain protocol, and Dojo's item served as the largest auctioned item in Tezos history. It even outsold JAY-Z’s auction on Sotheby's, which went for $139,000. The limited-edition token included an all-expense-paid flyway and VIP tickets to see the star on her next tour.

