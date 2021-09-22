CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. births are on the rise again after depths of Covid crisis

By Molly Smith and Alex Tanzi, Bloomberg, Molly Smith and Alex Tanzi
Births have bottomed out in some U.S. states earlier this year, suggesting Americans were more optimistic about starting a family after the depths of the pandemic in 2020. The number of births in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Iowa, Ohio and Oregon hit their lowest since at least 2018 around February -- reflecting the drop in babies conceived during the worst of lockdown restrictions last April and May, according to state health departments.

