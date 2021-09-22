CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson likely to play vs. Tennessee

By Matt Baker
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson hasn't played since tightening his hamstring at USF in Week 2. [ ARIELLE BADER | Times ]

The Florida Gators are optimistic dynamic quarterback Anthony Richardson will be able to play against Tennessee after sitting out last week with a tightened hamstring.

“I would think he’ll be ready to go on Saturday,” UF coach Dan Mullen said during Wednesday’s SEC teleconference.

Richardson sustained the injury during a breakaway touchdown run at USF in Week 2. Before that, he had been one of the breakout stars of the season, even in a limited, change-of-pace role behind starter Emory Jones. Despite missing the Alabama game, Richardson is tied for third nationally with five rushes of at least 20 yards. He has also thrown two touchdown passes.

Mullen said Richardson is “looking good” and has done more at practice than he did last week. Richardson has still been limited, however, and hasn’t yet done a full sprint.

Mullen said UF will do another MRI and full tests Friday to see his status. Richardson was only available in an emergency situation against ‘Bama because a tightened hamstring could worsen, causing him to miss more time.

No. 11 UF hosts Tennessee Saturday at 7 p.m.

• • •

Comments / 1

