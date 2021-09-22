New Nintendo Direct dropping this week: Here’s when to tune in

Many Nintendo fans were hoping for a new Nintendo Direct during September, and it looks like that’s exactly what they’re going to get. Nintendo has announced a new Nintendo Direct presentation for later this week, and we’re going to get a look at some Switch games that will be launching before the end of the year. Even better is the fact that this Direct is right around the corner.

Nintendo today announced that the next Nintendo Direct will be happening on Thursday, September 23rd at 3 PM PDT/6 PM EDT. That’s pretty late in the day for a Nintendo Direct, but at least those on the West Coast don’t have to wake up early to catch this event. As always, we expect the event to be livestreaming in several places around the internet, including YouTube, Twitch, and Nintendo’s own website.

Nintendo says that the Direct will last for around 40 minutes and that it will be “focused mainly” on Nintendo Switch games launching this winter. While Nintendo never tells us what to expect ahead of time, that statement alone is enough for us to take a few guesses.

For instance,

will almost certainly be featured during the event, as the release date for that game is coming up quickly. We’ll probably also see more from Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, which are upcoming Switch remakes of the fourth-generation Pokemon games. The writer of this article is also hoping for another look at Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp, which is due out in December.

Nintendo’s phrasing could suggest that we’ll get more information for games slated to launch in 2022, namely Splatoon 3 and Pokemon Legends: Arceus. We may also learn more about that mysterious controller which recently made a pass through the FCC, and – assuming the rumors we heard at the beginning of the month are accurate – Nintendo may also announce that Game Boy and Game Boy Color games are coming to Switch Online. We’ll find out soon enough, as the next Nintendo Direct will be dropping tomorrow.