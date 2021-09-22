CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

New Nintendo Direct dropping this week: Here’s when to tune in

By Eric Abent
SlashGear
SlashGear
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xb3FB_0c4Wexn700

Many Nintendo fans were hoping for a new Nintendo Direct during September, and it looks like that’s exactly what they’re going to get. Nintendo has announced a new Nintendo Direct presentation for later this week, and we’re going to get a look at some Switch games that will be launching before the end of the year. Even better is the fact that this Direct is right around the corner.

Nintendo today announced that the next Nintendo Direct will be happening on Thursday, September 23rd at 3 PM PDT/6 PM EDT. That’s pretty late in the day for a Nintendo Direct, but at least those on the West Coast don’t have to wake up early to catch this event. As always, we expect the event to be livestreaming in several places around the internet, including YouTube, Twitch, and Nintendo’s own website.

Nintendo says that the Direct will last for around 40 minutes and that it will be “focused mainly” on Nintendo Switch games launching this winter. While Nintendo never tells us what to expect ahead of time, that statement alone is enough for us to take a few guesses.

For instance,

will almost certainly be featured during the event, as the release date for that game is coming up quickly. We’ll probably also see more from Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, which are upcoming Switch remakes of the fourth-generation Pokemon games. The writer of this article is also hoping for another look at Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp, which is due out in December.

Nintendo’s phrasing could suggest that we’ll get more information for games slated to launch in 2022, namely Splatoon 3 and Pokemon Legends: Arceus. We may also learn more about that mysterious controller which recently made a pass through the FCC, and – assuming the rumors we heard at the beginning of the month are accurate – Nintendo may also announce that Game Boy and Game Boy Color games are coming to Switch Online. We’ll find out soon enough, as the next Nintendo Direct will be dropping tomorrow.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over nine months now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
The Post and Courier

Get your new high score with this week's Nintendo quiz

This week marks the anniversary of the release of Super Mario Bros. by Nintendo. In the ensuing years, video games have risen to become one of the most popular forms of entertainment around the globe, with gaming mascots such as Mario and Donkey Kong becoming as beloved as Captain America or Mickey Mouse.
VIDEO GAMES
centralrecorder.com

Here’s how not to ruin your new Nintendo Switch OLED display

THE new model of the Nintendo Switch is launching next month, but there are concerns about its OLED display. An OLED screen specialist at US retailer Best Buy flagged the potential issues on a Reddit post a couple of months ago. The TL;DR version is that OLED screens differ from...
FIFA
Nintendo Life

Video: Nintendo Drops A New Metroid Dread Commercial

We're just over three weeks away from the launch of and Nintendo's keeping the hype train rolling with a brand new commercial. You can check it out for yourself above; there's gameplay footage as you'd expect, a voiceover that tempts you into a purchase (not that we need any convincing), and even a quick spotlight for the new Nintendo Switch OLED which launches on the same day.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nintendo Of America#New Nintendo Direct#Nintendodirect#Nintendoswitch#Fcc
knowtechie.com

Nintendo’s new Bluetooth update for the Switch is causing some problems – here’s how to fix it

For some users, yesterday’s Nintendo Switch update that finally added support for Bluetooth audio has been more of a problem than a solution. There’s currently an issue when pairing Bluetooth headphones that can cause your Switch to become sluggish and fail to connect Bluetooth devices at all. Fortunately, there’s a temporary fix that mitigates the problem for now.
VIDEO GAMES
totalgamingnetwork.com

Thursday's Nintendo Direct to Focus on Winter Games

A new Direct will feature 40 minutes of announcements. Nintendo announced that they will host another Nintendo Direct tomorrow, September 23. This stream will begin at 3PM (PT) and feature about 40 minutes of new information focused mainly on Nintendo Switch titles that are coming out this Winter. As per...
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Nintendo Direct Dropping Tomorrow With 40 Minutes of Info on Upcoming Games

The rumor mill has been rumbling for the past few days, and now it’s been officially confirmed – a new Nintendo Direct is dropping tomorrow afternoon! It seems this will be a fairly substantial show, as Nintendo is promising a full 40 minutes (Directs move fast, so they can pack a lot into that time) on stuff coming over the next few months.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Pokemon
The Independent

Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Offers to expect from Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and more

You know the score by now. Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, spanning several days – often an entire week, or even more – with discounts to be had on a whole range of stuff from home appliances and toys to cosmetics, televisions, smartphones and much more.Because there are often so many tech deals on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. As such, we’ve dedicated articles for televisions, general technology, and gaming – which is what you’re reading right now.Gaming deals this Black Friday will be far and wide, from specialists like Game and...
VIDEO GAMES
Trusted Reviews

New Nintendo Direct confirmed, with N64 controller reveal expected

Nintendo has officially confirmed a new Nintendo Direct livestream will take place tomorrow (23 September), mainly showcasing games launching on the Nintendo Switch this Winter. The presentation will last roughly 40 minutes according to Nintendo, kicking off at 2pm PT (11pm UK time) tomorrow. This announcement follows widespread reports that...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Nintendo Direct September 2021: When it airs, how to watch, and what to expect

Nintendo just announced a surprise Nintendo Direct livestream coming tomorrow, Thursday, September 23. As with most of its Directs since the Switch’s release, Nintendo will be showcasing games coming to the Nintendo Switch in the future. Nintendo Directs always are a cause for excitement, as they tend to bring new game announcements. This one will focus on the company’s winter plans, which could include some surprise news. Here’s what to expect from the show.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

New Kirby Game Seemingly Leaked Ahead of Nintendo Direct

A new Kirby game, possibly called Kirby: Discovery of the Stars, seems to have leaked ahead of today's Nintendo Direct. Found in Nintendo Japan's release schedule by ResetEra user Oracion (image below), the game art seems to show Kirby in front of an overgrown cityscape. The Last of Us: Kirby Edition, anyone?
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Random: Tonight's Direct Is Also Nintendo's 132nd Birthday

Where were you when you first found out that Nintendo is older than dirt? And, be honest: did you think to yourself, "I'm fairly sure the Victorians didn't have Game Boys"?. Just to make sure we're all on the same page: Nintendo was founded in 1889 as a playing card company, manufacturing Hanafuda cards for the Japanese population. They also made some... kinda terrible, kinda weird products and business decisions in the '60s and '70s, including "love hotels" and instant rice.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

When is the Animal Crossing New Horizons Direct?

Nintendo has confirmed the rumored Brewster update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons in the latest Direct. Finally, Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can look forward to a new update, one completed with the long-awaited return of Brewster. Nintendo teased the character and his café during today’s Nintendo Direct broadcast. Although Nintendo teased his return, talks of the feathered fellow to New Horizons started several weeks ago due to the amount of datamined details.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

New Splatoon 3 Trailer Revealed During Nintendo Direct

Toward the end of the September Nintendo Direct, Nintendo showed off a new Splatoon 3 trailer. In addition to the usual gameplay, we got a look at some of the new locations, enemies, and mechanics that will be featured in the upcoming sequel. The theme of the story mode was...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Everything we saw at September’s Nintendo Direct: Kirby, Splatoon, and more

Nintendo on September 23 rolled out a 40-minute Direct presentation that featured news on its slate of winter games. That included updates on Switch games we already knew about, like Metroid Dread, but it also brought a few surprises. We got to see a new Kirby game, the first gameplay footage for Bayonetta 3, and a closer look at Splatoon 3. We even got a true surprise in the news that N64 and Sega Genesis games are coming to Nintendo Switch Online.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Breath of the Wild Definitive Edition Announced During Japan’s Nintendo Direct

Aside from more information about Wave 2 of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity‘s Expansion Pass and the announcement of Nintendo 64 games coming to Switch Online (including Ocarina of Time and Majora’s Mask), there was no other Zelda news coming out of today’s Nintendo Direct… at least outside of Japan. During the Japanese Nintendo Direct live stream, there was additional Zelda news revealed: a physical version of Breath of the Wild, paired with all of the game’s DLC, will be released on October 8th!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Expansion Reveal Teased During Nintendo Direct

More than 18 months after its original release, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is finally get another expansion, but we'll have to wait a little longer to find out what it's all about. At a minimum we know it will feature the return of Brewster, a fan-favorite character who dates back to Animal Crossing: Wild World on the Nintendo DS.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

SlashGear

27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy