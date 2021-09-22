CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

Merchants Bridge Reconstruction Project Reaches Major Milestone

RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Photos of the bridge truss being raised are courtesy of Walsh Construction and Trey Cambern Photography. Riverboat Cruise Provides Opportunity to View Installation of the First of Three New Trusses. ST. LOUIS - The $222 million project to replace the Merchants Bridge that links Missouri and Illinois at Downtown St. Louis reached a major milestone Friday, Sept. 17, with the first one of three new trusses being installed. Dating back to 1890, the Merchants Bridge serves six Class Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Telegraph

Merchants Bridge places first new truss

ST. LOUIS — About 200 people viewed the rehabilitation of the Merchants Bridge from a river perspective Friday. A riverboat tour sponsored by St. Louis Regional Freightway allowed transportation and construction representatives, government officials and a dozen Madison High School students to see the ongoing work on the bridge, highlighted by a view of one of three new trusses being raised.
MADISON, IL
foxbaltimore.com

Port Covington development hits major milestone

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After years of planning and some delays, the redevelopment of Baltimore's Port Covington got one step closer to completion Friday. Developers and contracts at the South Baltimore site celebrated their "topping off" of the project. "We're on schedule, if not ahead, in some places and on budget,"...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Saint Louis, MO Traffic
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Traffic
101.9 KELO-FM

Lewis & Clark Water System reaches milestone

YANKTON, S.D. (WNAX) — Another landmark in the construction of the Lewis and Clark Regional Water System. Executive Director Troy Larson says the final section of pipe between Beresford and Sioux Center, Iowa was laid this week. It finishes a 33-mile stretch of pipeline. “That is a long stretch of...
YANKTON, SD
urbancny.com

Mayor Walsh Announces Road Reconstruction Project Bellevue Avenue

Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced a road reconstruction project on Bellevue Avenue on the City’s west side. Crews will mill (remove the top layer of existing pavement) and repave Bellevue Avenue from Velasko Road heading west to Huntington Road beginning Monday, Sept. 13. Traffic will remain open...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Merchants Bridge
Cresco Times

Merrill St. Bridge project

LIME SPRINGS - Howard County Engineer Nick Rissman attended the Sept. 7 Lime Springs City Council meeting to go over plans for the Merrill Street Bridge and discuss the Howard County Wind Farm Urban Renewal Plan. He had talked with Brian Malm of Bolton & Menk Engineering, who explained the project. “We...
HOWARD COUNTY, IA
RiverBender.com

Gov. JB Pritzker Proclaims September 20-26 Rail Safety Week In Illinois

CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker has proclaimed September 20-26 as Rail Safety Week in Illinois. In recognition, the Illinois Commerce Commission in conjunction with Operation Lifesaver will be sharing rail safety facts, tips, and resources to raise awareness about motorists and pedestrian safety around railroad tracks and trains. Operation Lifesaver is a national non-profit rail safety organization. During 2020, 98 vehicle crashes were reported at public highway-rail grade crossings, resulting Continue Reading
ILLINOIS STATE
RiverBender.com

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones Appoints Black Women Leaders To Head Streets Department, SLATE

ST. LOUIS - Today, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones announced the appointment of Fredrecka S. McGlown as director of the St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) and Betherny Williams as Streets Department Director. Williams will be the first Black woman to lead the Streets Department, and both individuals will start within the next two weeks. “Fredrecka McGlown and Betherny Williams will bring decades of expertise to St. Louis City government,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “Fredrecka Continue Reading
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RiverBender.com

Highland's Mural Sees Progress

HIGHLAND - The mural on the Weinheimer Community Center in Highland is progressing well, according to the Highland Arts Council. Muralist Robert Fishbone and his helper, Andy Cross, a set painter who has worked for the Muny in St. Louis, have been hard at work transforming the outside of the building. The mural design was created by and his daughter Liza. They project the mural to be completed for Art in the Park on October 9-10, 2021. "It should be fabulous," says Lynnette Schuepbach, of th Continue Reading
HIGHLAND, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
RiverBender.com

Alton City Council Approves Street Mural At Corner Of State And Third, Work Begins Sunday

ALTON - Alton City Council approved a street mural painting at the corner of State and Third Street in Alton, and it has left its key supporter - Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany - very excited about the new possibilities. A world-renowned mural artist - Joe Miller - originally from Staunton, will return to the area for the street mural work. The area at State and Third in Alton will be blocked while the mural artist creates his masterpiece. McGibany said the process will begi Continue Reading
ALTON, IL
RiverBender.com

DiMaggio Speaks At Free Networking Event At Alternative Office Space In East Alton

EAST ALTON - Every Thursday, Alternate Office Space (AOS), located in East Alton's East Gate Plaza, will host a free networking event in order to unite businesses from across the region and help them thrive in this ever-changing business landscape. Alternative Office Space is a recent addition to the revitalized East Gate Plaza, offering shared office spaces with all the amenities. Thursday, September 23, 2021, Jo Ann DiMaggio May, Director of the Illinois Metro East Small Business Continue Reading
EAST ALTON, IL
RiverBender.com

Edwardsville Township To Dedicate Pavilion In Honor Of Sally Speciale

EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Township is honoring the late Sally Speciale, a longtime resident of Edwardsville with a dedication ceremony Tuesday, September 28 th at 5 PM at Pavilion #6 in Edwardsville Township Park. Sally greatly appreciated the park and recreation activities in Township Park. She would visit the park many times throughout the year with her grandchildren. She enjoyed using the pavilion with her family and having fun at both the playgrounds. Her family continues to Continue Reading
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
RiverBender.com

Gov. Pritzker Announces 2021 Recipients Of The Order Of Lincoln

State’s Highest Honor Recognizes Excellence in Professional Work, Public Service CHICAGO - Governor JB Pritzker today announced the 2021 recipients of the Order of Lincoln, the state’s highest honor for professional achievement and public service. Established in 1964, the Order of Lincoln honors Illinois residents whose work uplifts every community in the state. This year’s Lincoln Laureates will be honored at the upcoming 57 th annual Convocation at the Chicago Continue Reading
LINCOLN, IL
RiverBender.com

Local Towns, Villages Among The 240 Communities State-Wide Who Have Yet To Claim Their COVID-19 Relief Funds; Deadline Sept. 30

SPRINGFIELD – The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) authorized $742 million to assist non-entitlement units (NEUs) of government who have yet to receive a direct allocation from the latest stimulus. In Illinois, eligible NEUs include more than 1,250 cities, towns, and villages that each serve a population under 50,000. A full list of governments, those who have yet to apply, and their eligible amount of funds can be found here . Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce Continue Reading
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy