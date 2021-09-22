Merchants Bridge Reconstruction Project Reaches Major Milestone
Photos of the bridge truss being raised are courtesy of Walsh Construction and Trey Cambern Photography. Riverboat Cruise Provides Opportunity to View Installation of the First of Three New Trusses. ST. LOUIS - The $222 million project to replace the Merchants Bridge that links Missouri and Illinois at Downtown St. Louis reached a major milestone Friday, Sept. 17, with the first one of three new trusses being installed. Dating back to 1890, the Merchants Bridge serves six Class Continue Readingwww.riverbender.com
