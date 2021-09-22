CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Details of the Tycho moon crater revealed by new radar tech

By Shane McGlaun
SlashGear
SlashGear
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tckpd_0c4Wev1f00

New high-resolution image of the moon focusing on the Tycho Crater has been released. It was made using the National Science Foundations Green Bank Observatory and the National Radio Astronomy Observatory. The image of Tycho Crater has a resolution close to five meters by five meters and is comprised of about 1.4 billion pixels.

The area covered by the image covers an area 200 kilometers by 175 kilometers. That means the viewable area of the image is large enough to capture the entire crater, which measures 86 kilometers in diameter. Dr. Tony Beasley, Director of the National Radio Astronomy Observatory, says that the image is the largest synthetic aperture radar image the Observatory has produced so far with help from its partners at Raytheon.

The Green Bank Telescope (GBT) took the image, which is the highest resolution ever taken from the ground utilizing its new radar technology. GBT is the largest fully steerable radio telescope in the world and was fitted with new technology in late 2020 developed by Raytheon Intelligence & Space and the Green Bank Observatory. Using the GBT and antennas from the Very Long Baseline Array, astronomers have conducted tests focusing on the moon’s surface, including observations of Tycho Prater and Apollo landing sites on the lunar surface.

The process of turning low-powered radar signals into images we can see is accomplished using Synthetic Aperture Radar. Each radar pulse transmitted by the Green Bank Telescope reflects off the target and is received and stored by the telescope. The pulses are then compared to each other and, after analysis, are transformed into an image. One of the key benefits to telescopes of this sort is that the transmitter, target, and receivers are constantly moving through space, which yields important data.

Movement causes slight differences between radar pulses that are examined and allows the competition of an image with a resolution higher than stationary observations are capable of. The technique also provides astronomers with increased resolution of distance to their target while providing data on how fast the target is moving and how the target moves across the field of view.

Comments / 0

Related
weatherboy.com

Sun Erupts with Double Blast; Energy Headed to Earth

The Sun is an explosive mood today, erupting C-class flares off of its surface; it appears a double blast is sending energy to Earth now. A C2-class flare exploded off of sunspot AR2864 earlier today. A pulse of UV radiation ionized the Earth’s atmosphere, bringing about interference and disruption in some radio communications. An even larger explosion occured today, with giant sunspot AR2866 producing a C8-class flare. That larger event disturbed radio communications over North, Central, and South America today.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moon#Radar#Tech#The Green Bank Telescope#Gbt#Apollo
Phys.org

Something big just hit Jupiter

In 1994, the Comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 (SL9) impacted Jupiter, which had captured the comet shortly before (and broken apart by its gravity). The event became a media circus as it was the first direct observation of an extraterrestrial collision of Solar System objects. The impact was so powerful that it left scars that endured for months and were more discernible than Jupiter's Great Red Spot.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
techeblog.com

Mysterious Al-Naslaa Rock is 4000-Years-Old, Appears to be Laser Cut with Precision

Anyone who wanders into the Tayma Oasis in Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk province may stumble upon a bizarre formation, or to be more specific, a 4,000-year-old rock formation. It’s called Al-Naslaa and appears to be laser cut with precision right down the middle. To date, scientists and researchers have not yet been able to confirm how it was formed. The structure consists of two sandstones supported by a naturally-formed pedestal with a perfect cut down the middle. Read more for two videos and additional information.
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Planet Nine Finally Found? What New Observations Reveal

Astronomers had been on the hunt for the ninth planet of the Solar System for quite a while. Pluto lost that status a long time ago, in 2006 when it was downgraded only to the state of a dwarf planet. But scientists suspect for a few years that there has...
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Solar Storm Watch: Auroras to Light up the Night Sky as Two Solar Blasts Hit Earth

This week, the Earth is under geomagnetic storm watch owing to activity on the sun's surface a few days ago. Some regions of the United States may have even see an aurora. "Sun-watchers" had already seen heightened activity from the sun before the two solar flares, according to EarthSky. The active area 12860 generated eight C-class solar flares before producing a bigger M4 X-ray flare on Aug. 28 that caused an R1 or small radio blackout on the side of the Earth facing the sun. Later that day, another erupted, and two CMEs are now on their way to Earth.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Giant ‘swimming head’ discovered in Canadian Rockies was an early ocean predator

Within the Canadian Rockies, researchers have found fossil fragments of a Titanokorys gainesi - an oddly-shaped, newly discovered sea animal whose head took up almost half of its body.According to a new study, the creature roamed ocean floors 500 million years ago. It measured roughly 1.6 feet, a massive animal relative to other sea creatures at the time which were just a few inches long."The sheer size of this animal is absolutely mind-boggling, this is one of the biggest animals from the Cambrian period ever found," said study author Jean-Bernard Caron, the Royal Ontario Museum’s Richard M. Ivey Curator...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

The Surprising Reason The Moon Has Fewer Craters Than It Probably Should

You only have to take a look at the Moon to see that it's had something of a rough time during its roughly 4.5-billion-year history, but a new study suggests that it's survived more early asteroid hits than its surface actually shows today. The new research proposes that some of the oldest impacts on the Moon left near-invisible imprints because they were striking a softer surface: The global ocean of magma that covered the Moon in its youth before it cooled and solidified. These relatively soft landings, leaving next to no permanent trace of ever having happened, could explain why the Moon...
ASTRONOMY
sciencealert.com

The Most Mysterious Planet in The Solar System Is Missing. But We Know Where to Look

There are eight known planets in the Solar System (ever since Pluto was booted from the club), but for a while, there has been some evidence that there might be one more. A hypothetical Planet Nine lurking on the outer edge of our Solar System. So far this world has eluded discovery, but a new study has pinned down where it should be.
ASTRONOMY
The Next Web

What the hell is that weird flashing from the center of the galaxy?

Not far from the center of the Milky Way galaxy, astronomers have recently witnessed a mysterious flashing of radio waves. Many (in fact, most) objects give off radio waves — this is not unusual. What caught the eyes of astronomers is that this target does not seem to fit any category of known radio sources.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Mysterious, Never-Before-Seen Signals Picked Up By New Gravitational Wave Detector

A tabletop gravitational wave detector based around a piece of ringing quartz has recorded two mysterious signals in its first 153 days of operation. It's unclear exactly what these signals are; they could be from a number of phenomena. But one of those phenomena is exactly what the detector is designed to pick up – high-frequency gravitational waves, which have never been recorded before. It's way too soon to come to any conclusions, but the next iteration of the detector will be able to narrow down what caused the quartz to resonate. "It's exciting that this event has shown that the new detector...
SCIENCE
Vice

Scientists Discover Enormous Sphere-Shaped Void In Space

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Astronomers have discovered a giant spherical void in space that extends for nearly 500 light years and reveals “unprecedented” insights about the births and deaths of stars, a pair of new studies report. The huge cavity is...
ASTRONOMY
SlashGear

SlashGear

27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy