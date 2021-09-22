How to watch today’s Surface and Windows 11 live event

Today is a big day for Microsoft and its fans. With Windows 11 just a few weeks away, Microsoft is hosting a new reveal event this morning. That event will cover Windows 11, but perhaps more importantly, we’ll also get the reveal of some new devices out of Microsoft. While Microsoft isn’t going to tell us what those unknown devices are ahead of time, there’s been plenty of speculation about several Surface devices that could be revealed.

There are a couple of different ways to watch the event live this morning if you feel so inclined. The easiest way is probably on Microsoft’s website, where it has set up a page dedicated to the event. Microsoft will also be livestreaming the event on Twitter, with the show slated to kick off at 8 AM PDT/11 AM EDT later this morning.

At the time of this writing, there doesn’t seem to be an official YouTube livestream, though one may appear as we get closer to the event’s start. So for now, at least, it looks like our only streaming options are Microsoft’s website and Twitter.

Windows 11 is officially out on October 5th, and while updates will take some time to become available for existing Windows machines, we’ve already seen several manufacturers announce new products with Windows 11 as their OS. Today, it’s Microsoft’s turn to do just that, so while we probably aren’t going to learn many new details about Windows 11 itself, we’ll more than likely see the announcement of first-party devices that will be running it.

While there’s been plenty of speculation regarding the devices Microsoft could announce, it’s safe to say that this will probably be a big day for the Surface brand regardless. Of course, we’ll have coverage of all of Microsoft’s announcements right here at SlashGear, so if you’re not able to watch the show live, be sure to check back here later in the day for details on everything you missed.