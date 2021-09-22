Surface Slim Pen 2 revealed with built-in haptic motor

Microsoft revealed a brand new stylus today called Surface Slim Pen 2. This device was made specifically for the Surface collection of devices from Microsoft, and works with most Surface devices. Connectivity is provided by Bluetooth 5.0, and buttons include one side button and a top button with eraser functionality.

Microsoft’s new Surface Slim Pen 2 works with 4,096 pressure levels and Microsoft’s own Zero force inking. The stylus will be released in one color – matte black plastic. Improvements over the previous model include an “improved design” and sharper pen tip, better “performance”, and haptic feedback.

There’ll be haptic feedback with this device, so long as you’re using a Surface Pro 8 or a Surface Laptop Studio with Windows 11. This device is also compatible (without the feedback) with a wide variety of Surface devices and non-Surface devices that support Microsoft Pen Protocol (MPP). Surface Laptop Studio, Surface Pro 3-8, Pro X, Duo, Duo 2, Surface Go 1-3, Hub 2S, Laptop 1-4, and Surface Book 1-3.

There’s a rechargeable Lithium Ion battery inside this Surface Slim Pen 2, with what Microsoft describes as up to 15 hours of typical usage. This stylus “stores securely and recharges with your device” if it’s stored with the Surface Typecover. It also magnetically attaches to the Surface Laptop Studio and with the Surface Duo 2 Pen Charging Case.

This stylus weighs in at 13 g (0.03 lb) and its dimensions are 5.38 x 0.44 x 0.25 inches (136.8 x 11.3 x 6.3 mm). We’ll know more about the release date and pricing for this new Surface Slim Pen 2 soon – stay tuned!