Jersey City Police Intercept Potential Shooting Involving 3 Ski-Mask Clad Gunmen: Developing

Police intercepting a potential shooting seized a handgun loaded with a high capacity magazine from a ski-mask clad man Wednesday morning in Jersey City, police radio transmissions say.

The gunman was apparently in a dispute with two other men around 11:30 a.m.

Police responding to the scene on Palisades Avenue began hunting for the firearm -- and as of noon, were apparently looking for two more firearms.

Two more suspects were identified in the case. It was not clear how many were in custody, though.

The area was closed during the pursuit.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

