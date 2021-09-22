CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Start of Chile's presidential campaign

By DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS, Miguel SANCHEZ
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mmJVh_0c4WeNSJ00
Chileans will vote in November on a replacement for President Sebastian Pinera, who is barred from serving a second consecutive term /AFP

The race opened in Chile Wednesday to replace President Sebastian Pinera after an eventful four-year term marked by massive protests over inequality that culminated in a campaign to rewrite the country's dictatorship-era constitution.

Seven candidates are in the running for elections on November 21, but opinion polls show about half of voters undecided -- the highest rate in decades.

With just two months to go, the top two candidates, one left and one center-right, have a mere 13 and 11 percent of voter intention, according to polls, while the third-placed contender comes in at six percent.

The campaign will officially start with a television debate Wednesday amid a "crisis of legitimacy and confidence" in Chile's political leadership, said analyst Pamela Figueroa of the University of Santiago.

In May, Chileans voted overwhelmingly for people not aligned to existing political parties in elections for a 155-member body to rewrite Chile's constitution.

Almost half of voters opted for independent candidates, most of them left-leaning, in what was interpreted as a rebuke for the country's ruling right and of traditional political parties more broadly.

It showed, Pinera said at the time, that his government and parties were not "attuned to the demands and aspirations of citizens."

- New constitution -

On November 21, some 14.7 million Chileans will be eligible to vote for Pinera's replacement, as well as 155 lawmakers in the Chamber of Deputies, or lower house, and half of the Senate.

If needed a presidential runoff will take place on December 19.

With 13 percent, polls show leftist lawmaker Gabriel Boric, 35, in the lead for the Approve Dignity coalition which includes the Communist Party. He would be Chile's youngest-ever president.

Two points behind him is lawyer Sebastian Sichel, 44, of Pinera's center-right Chile Vamos (Let's Go Chile) alliance.

In third place with six percent is Yasna Provoste, a Christian Democrat and former head of the Senate who has backing from center left parties.

Four other candidates are polling even lower.

Pinera cannot run as Chile's constitution does not allow consecutive presidential terms.

The election comes after much upheaval starting in 2019 with protests -- the biggest since Chile's return to democracy 31 years ago -- that left several dozen dead.

A key demand was a new constitution to replace the existing one, which was enacted in 1980 at the height of dictator Augusto Pinochet's 1973-1990 rule.

It limits the role of the state and bolsters private enterprise and is blamed by many for a deep-rooted gulf between Chile's rich and poor.

Others hail it for the country's many decades of economic growth.

After the protests the government agreed to a referendum on rewriting the constitution.

msa/fj/mlr/dw

Comments / 0

Related
theedgemarkets.com

Chile’s government plans to slash spending by 22% next year

(Sept 24): Chile’s government submitted a budget bill to Congress Thursday that will trim spending 22% in 2022, as the South American country moves to scale back the extraordinary stimulus rolled out during the pandemic. The budget bill for next year includes total expenditures of 60.7 trillion pesos (US$77.3 billion),...
POLITICS
sandiegouniontribune.com

Tunisia’s Saied strengthens presidential powers in decrees

TUNIS, Tunisia — Tunisian President Kaïs Saied issued presidential decrees bolstering the already near-total power he granted himself two months ago. Wednesday’s decrees include the continuing suspension of the Parliament’s powers and the suspension of all lawmakers’ immunity from prosecution. But the text published in the official gazette went even further — now freezing lawmakers’ salaries.
WORLD
AFP

Greens face dashed hopes, new leverage in German vote aftermath

With growing fears about global warming, deadly floods linked to climate change and a new political landscape as Angela Merkel leaves the stage, it should have been the German Greens' year. "We saw that our political rivals didn't have much interest in change and kept saying 'Yes, yes, climate protection is nice but it shouldn't be too expensive'.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Augusto Pinochet
Person
Gabriel Boric
AFP

Mali elections could be postponed, prime minister tells AFP

Presidential and legislative elections scheduled for early next year in Mali could be postponed by months, the prime minister told AFP on Sunday, stressing the need to ensure they are credible before going ahead. "The main thing for us is less to hold them on February 27 than to hold elections that will not be contested," Choguel Kokalla Maiga said in an interview in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. He suggested they could be postponed by "two weeks, two months, a few months," adding that a decision will be taken in October following a meeting of a national forum. "At the end we will issue a more detailed agenda," Maiga said.
WORLD
AFP

Serbian troops on heightened alert at Kosovo border

Serbian troops were on a heightened state of alert on Sunday after the government in Belgrade accused neighbouring Kosovo of "provocations" by sending special police units to the border. "After the provocations by the (special police) units...
POLITICS
The Independent

2 women, political opposites, vying in race for Japan PM

The inclusion of two women among the four candidates vying to become the next prime minister seems like a big step forward for Japan s notoriously sexist politics. But their fate is in the hands of a conservative, mostly male governing party — and the leading female candidate has been criticized by observers for her right-wing gender policies. Sanae Takaichi and Seiko Noda are the first women in 13 years seeking the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in an election Wednesday. The winner is certain to become the next prime minister because of a parliamentary majority held...
POLITICS
AFP

Unusual UN meet to close without Taliban, Myanmar speeches

The UN General Assembly in New York ends Monday but without speeches by those in power in Afghanistan and Myanmar, one of many quirks at this year's diplomatic marathon that saw 100 leaders defy coronavirus fears to meet in person. The UN representative of Afghanistan's former regime was expected to defy the Taliban with an address Monday after the group requested its new foreign minister be allowed to speak instead. The Taliban wrote a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres last Monday requesting that Amir Khan Muttaqi be allowed to "participate." The letter noted that Ghulam Isaczai, Afghanistan's UN envoy under Ashraf Ghani, who was ousted last month, "no longer represents" Afghanistan at the United Nations.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chile Vamos#University Of Chile#Opinion Polls#Chileans#The Chamber Of Deputies#Senate#Approve Dignity#The Communist Party#Christian#Democrat
The Independent

India's farmers renew protests, call for nationwide strike

Thousands of Indian farmers blocked traffic on major roads and railway tracks outside of the nation's capital on Monday, marking one year of demonstrations against government-backed laws that they say will shatter their livelihoods. The farmers have renewed their protests with calls for a nationwide strike on the anniversary of the legislation's passage. The drawn-out demonstrations have posed one of the biggest political challenges to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who swept the polls for the second time in 2019.Waving colorful flags and distributing free food, hundreds of farmers gathered at one of the protest sites on the edges...
AGRICULTURE
AFP

After brief arrest, Catalan separatist leader back in Brussels

Exiled former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont was back in Belgium Monday after his arrest in Italy but will return at the weekend for a hearing over a Spanish extradition request, his lawyer said.  His lawyer in Sardinia has insisted there was no basis for his arrest, nor for his extradition. 
EUROPE
AFP

Merkel makes final push for successor in Germany's knife-edge polls

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday urged Germans to give her would-be successor Armin Laschet their vote to shape Germany's future, in a last-ditch push to shore up his beleaguered campaign 24 hours before Germans vote. "It is about your future, the future of your children and the future of your parents," she said at her last rally before the polls, urging strong mobilisation for her conservative alliance.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Merkel warns against socialist swing as Germans head to the polls

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned voters Saturday that a socialist government could "strangulate" businesses and isolate Germany on a global scale. "It’s about keeping Germany stable. It’s about your future," she told conservative supporters, first reported by Politico. Speaking from an event in western Germany in support of Armin...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

German climate activists end hunger strike ahead of election

Two climate activists ended their hunger strike outside parliament after a leading candidate for chancellor of Germany agreed to a public meeting with them following Sunday's general election.The decision came just hours after the hunger strikers had escalated their protest Saturday, refusing liquids in addition to food. They had demanded that Olaf Scholz the candidate for the center-left Social Democrats declare publicly that Germany faces a climate emergency.The hunger strikers said Scholz called them on Saturday afternoon, seven hours after they stopped taking liquids, and agreed to a public meeting within a month after the vote. Scholz...
PROTESTS
The Independent

German election to set country’s direction as Merkel era comes to end

Germany is preparing to vote for a new parliament in an election that will set the country’s direction after 16 years with Angela Merkel at the helm. The current chancellor is not running for re-election - the first time this has happened since West Germany’s first initial vote more than 70 years ago.About 60.4 million people in the nation of 83 million are eligible to elect the new parliament, which decides who will be the next head of government. Recent polls point to a neck-and-neck race between Ms Merkel’s center-right Union bloc and the Social Democrats, with the latter marginally...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Haiti's leader: Migration won't end unless inequality does

Amid an outcry over the U.S. treatment of Haitian asylum-seekers, the beleaguered island country's embattled prime minister pointedly said that inequalities and conflict drive migration, but he stopped short of directly criticizing Washington over the issue.“We do not wish to challenge the right of a sovereign state to control the entry borders into its territory, or to send back to the country of origin those who enter a country illegally,” Prime Minister Ariel Henry said in a video speech to the U.N. General Assembly's annual meeting of world leaders. But “human beings, fathers and mothers who have children, are...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Protesters in Moscow allege online election tampering

About 400 demonstrators gathered in central Moscow to protest alleged tampering in the national parliament election in which the dominant pro-Kremlin party retained a constitutional majority. The Saturday demonstration at Pushkin Square was organized by the Communist Party which increased its share of seats in the State Duma in the election but is contesting the results from online balloting that accounted for some 2 million votes in Moscow. No arrests were made at the protest, but the Communists said about 60 of their activists had been detained ahead of the demonstration. Many were released after being held for a few hours.Official results gave the United Russia party, which is loyal to President Vladimir Putin 324 seats in the 450-member Duma more than the two-thirds majority needed to change the constitution. The Communists are the second-largest faction with 57 seats, up from their previous 42; three other parties also won seats.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Italians come out to demand support for Afghan women

Thousands of people demonstrated in cities across Italy on Saturday to support Afghan women and demand continued international pressure on the country’s Taliban leaders to let women participate in the educational and political life of the country.Among the groups organizing the protests were members of the Pangea Foundation, which had worked for 20 years on economic development projects for Afghan women before finding itself helping to evacuate them when the Taliban took over. At the protest Saturday, Pangea supporters had a P drawn on their hand. It was the same P that Afghan women wrote on their hands to...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Russia says it's in sync with US, China, Pakistan on Taliban

The United States China, Russia and Pakistan are working together to ensure that Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers keep their promises, especially to form a genuinely representative government and prevent extremism from spreading, Russia’s foreign minister said Saturday. Sergey Lavrov said representatives from Russia, China and Pakistan had traveled to the Qatari capital of Doha and then to Afghanistan’s capital Kabul to engage with both the Taliban and representatives of “secular authorities” — former president Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, who headed the ousted government’s negotiating council with the Taliban.Lavrov said the interim government announced by the Taliban does...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Concerned United Nations can only sidestep Myanmar crisis

In his speech last week to open the U.N. General Assembly, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres bracketed Myanmar with Afghanistan and Ethiopia as nations for whose people “peace and stability remain a distant dream.”He declared unwavering support for the people of the turbulent, military-ruled Southeast Asia state “in their pursuit of democracy, peace, human rights and the rule of law.” But the situation in Myanmar after the army’s seizure of power eight months ago has become an extended bloody conflict with ever-escalating violence. Yet the U.N. is unlikely to take any meaningful action against Myanmar's new rulers because they have the...
WORLD
AFP

AFP

25K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy