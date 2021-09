NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some real estate agents say they’re seeing a shift in recent months with New Yorkers moving from Manhattan to the Bronx. The O’Shaughnessy family is still getting settled in their new Bronx home. “I like the basement because we can stomp in it and play in it,” James O’Shaughnessy said. They lived in Manhattan for ten years, but when COVID kept them inside, their two-bedroom apartment began feeling smaller than ever. “We needed more space. We were both working at home. The kids were doing school at home,” Daniel O’Shaughnessy told CBS2’s Ali Bauman. “Mentally, we were, like, out of apartment...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO