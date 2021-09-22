CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Toast stock pops 60% in IPO debut

By Emily Bary
 4 days ago
Toast Inc. shares popped 63% in their trading debut Wednesday, marking a warm Wall Street welcome for the maker of restaurant-focused software and payment technology.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Restaurants#Stock#Software#Ipo Report Toast Inc#Toast#Tost#Renaissance#Spx
