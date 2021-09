Westport, CT – Restaurateur Danny Gabriele knows a thing or two about the art of fine dining and is bringing this lost art to Westport, CT in the form of Gabriele’s Italian Steakhouse. Fairfield County dining enthusiasts will recognize the Gabriele’s Italian Steakhouse brand from their restaurant in Greenwich (2011-2019), which was a popular haunt for high-profile sports and business personalities and celebrities such as Judge Judy, Phil Jackson, A-Rod, Robert DeNiro, Michael Douglas, and more, and prior to that, the Gabriele family’s long-running restaurant Luca’s (1982-2009) which set a high bar within the local dining scene throughout the years.

WESTPORT, CT ・ 13 DAYS AGO