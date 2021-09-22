CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiawah Island, SC

The Island Connection
Contracting company Reliable Home Management was given a second chance to continue its construction work on Kiawah Island after possible violations to some of the town ordinances. Bruce Spicher, Town of Kiawah Island’s building official, listed out the company’s violations at the Sept. 8 Town Council Meeting. According to Spicher, Reliable Home Management failed to conduct the building inspections for 31 of its 43 construction permits between January 2016 to Aug. 26, 2021. Of the 43 permits, Spicher said that 16 would have required subcontractor labor permits, which were not obtained. The ordinances in violation are 9-221, 9-223 (sub paragraph 5) and 9-201, which refer to obligations that contractors have on building inspections and the requirements for subcontractor permits. Spicher also mentioned that the state of South Carolina requires contractors to attain inspections of their work periodically throughout the phase of construction. Spicher went before the Town Council to revoke the business license of the construction side of Reliable Home Management’s operations. The Reliable Home Management website indicates that the company’s services include: home management; housekeeping; remodel and design; handyman and maintenance; and personal home management. With a revocation of its business license, Reliable Home Management would have to obtain a new business license for its property management services, but would be revoked of their construction services and not able to perform construction on the island for a minimum of three years.

