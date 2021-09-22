CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horror Highlights: NO ONE GETS OUT ALIVE, MEAN SPIRITED, GO/DON’T GO

By Jonathan James
dailydead.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNO ONE GETS OUT ALIVE: "Ambar (Cristina Rodlo) is an immigrant in search of the American dream, but when she's forced to take a room in a boarding house, she finds herself in a nightmare she can't escape." Director: Santiago Menghini. Writers: Jon Croker, Fernanda Coppel. Based on the Novel...

dailydead.com

Comments / 0

film-book.com

NO ONE GETS OUT ALIVE (2021) Movie Trailer: Cristina Rodlo Takes a Boarding House Room & Finds Herself in a Nightmare

Santiago Menghini‘s No One Gets Out Alive (2021) movie trailer has been released by Netflix. The No One Gets Out Alive trailer stars Marc Menchaca, Cristina Rodlo, Victoria Alcock, David Barrera, David Figlioli, Alejandro Akara, Joana Borja, Mitchell Mullen, Vala Noren, Moronke Akinola, Jose Palma, and Jeff Mirza. Crew. Fernanda...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tom Skerritt in ‘East of the Mountains’: Film Review

Veteran character actors rarely get the chance to shine in a leading film role, especially in the twilight of their careers. Which makes it a special treat to see Tom Skerritt seize the opportunity and run with it in this adaptation of David Guterson’s best-selling 1999 novel East of the Mountains. Playing a terminally ill man intent on ending his life on his own terms, Skerritt delivers the sort of late-career defining performance that serves as an overdue reminder of the terrific work he’s been delivering for nearly six decades. The 88-year-old actor — his deeply lined face exemplifying “craggy,” but...
MOVIES
themiamihurricane.com

10 horror films to get you in the spooky, fall spirit

With Halloween just around the corner, here are ten movies from The Miami Hurricane to get you ready for spooky season. Widely credited with reanimating the zombie movie genre, “28 Days Later” is one of the most influential horror movies ever made. Starring Cillian Murphy and Naomi Harris, the movie features a packed cast and a producing crew to match. The film deserves its praises as it features several of the best scenes to ever exist in a horror movie.
MIAMI, FL
dailydead.com

Horror Highlights: ARREBATO, CHILDREN OF THE CORN, FEAR PHARM 2, Rotting Press

ARREBATO: "Horror movie director José is adrift in a sea of doubt and drugs. As his belated second feature nears completion, his reclusive bubble is popped by two events: a sudden reappearance from an ex-girlfriend and a package from past acquaintance Pedro: a reel of Super-8 film, an audiotape, and a door key. From there, the boundaries of time, space, and sexuality are erased as José is once more sucked into Pedro’s vampiric orbit. Together, they attempt the ultimate hallucinogenic catharsis through a moebius strip of filming and being filmed."
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Schitt’s Creek’ Star Dustin Milligan Joins ‘Food For The Rest Of Us’; Found Footage Horror ‘Mean Spirited’ Sets Cast — North America Briefs

Schitt’s Creek Star Joins Hot Docs Food Film EXCLUSIVE: Schitt’s Creek star Dustin Milligan has boarded doc Food For The Rest of Us as executive producer. The film, which had its world premiere at DOXA, will also play at Hot Docs next month. Milligan is best known for his performances in Rutherford Falls, Schitt’s Creek and RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race. The film follows young people across the U.S. striving for a better world through food, including an Indigenous-owned, youth run organic farm in Hawaii, a Black urban grower in Kansas City, a female Kosher Butcher in Colorado working with the...
MOVIES
dailydead.com

Watch the New Trailer for Carlson Young’s THE BLAZING WORLD

After premiering at Sundance earlier this year, The Blazing World is headed to theaters and VOD on October 15th! The film is Carlson Young's feature directorial debut based on her 2018 short film of the same name, and we have a look at the brand new trailer. "Decades after the...
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

GO/DON’T GO, New psychological thriller from director Alex Knapp, Free to Stream this September on Amazon Prime

Kamikaze Dogfight and Gravitas Ventures have announced that the psychological thriller, “Go/Don’t Go” written and directed by first time filmmaker, Alex Knapp is now available to stream for free on Amazon Prime. The thriller stars Alex Knapp, Olivia Luccardi, Nore Davis, Bettina Skye, Tom Essig, and Zoey Wagner. After an...
TV & VIDEOS
dailydead.com

Watch Daily Dead’s Derek Anderson Host THE ACCURSED Popcorn Frights Virtual Q&A with Izabela Vidovic, Elizabeta Vidovic, and Kathryn Michelle

After being one of the jury members for the 2019 Popcorn Frights Film Festival and hosting a virtual conversation with the cast of Smiley Face Killers as part of the festival's 2020 virtual Wicked Weekend Halloween celebration, Daily Dead's Derek Anderson was honored to host a Q&A with the cast and crew of The Accursed, which had its world premiere as part of the virtual edition of the seventh annual Popcorn Frights, and the insightful discussion is now available online for all to enjoy!
MOVIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

Watch the Trailer For the New Psychological Thriller GO/DON’T GO – – Free to Stream this September on Amazon Prime

Kamikaze Dogfight and Gravitas Ventures have announced that the psychological thriller, “Go/Don’t Go” written and directed by first time filmmaker, Alex Knapp is now available to stream for free on Amazon Prime. The thriller stars Alex Knapp, Olivia Luccardi, Nore Davis, Bettina Skye, Tom Essig, and Zoey Wagner. After an...
TV & VIDEOS
dailydead.com

Fantastic Fest 2021 Preview: 13 Movies We’re Keeping on Our Radar This Year

Considering Fantastic Fest 2021 is this writer’s first time back at an in-person festival since Sundance 2020, I’m very excited (and a teeny bit nervous) about getting to spend a whole week indulging in movies from all over the world once again. Later this week, Fantastic Fest will be kicking off on Thursday, and will continue running in-person through September 30th (and the FF Virtual Fest will begin the very same day).
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

MTV’s ‘Teen Wolf’ to Return With Sequel Movie, New ‘Wolf Pack’ Series

MTV’s Teen Wolf is being revived with a new sequel movie coming to Paramount+. The show’s creator, writer and producer, Jeff Davis, has made a new multiyear overall deal with the streamer that includes a movie following up on the 2011 show’s six seasons. Talks are underway with the show’s original cast. The series originally included Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed and Dylan O’Brien. Here’s the logline of the movie: “A full moon rises in Beacon Hills and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes and every other...
PARAMOUNT, CA
dailydead.com

Horror Highlights: I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER, THE SPORE, ARROW October SVOD Lineup

New Trailer for I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER: "Written and executive produced by Sara Goodman, I Know What You Did Last Summer is based on Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel, which was also the basis of the iconic 1997 film. One year after the fatal car accident that haunted their graduation night, a group of teenagers find themselves bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer. As they try to piece together who’s after them, they reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect town—and themselves. Everyone is hiding something, and uncovering the wrong secret could be deadly. I Know What You Did Last Summer is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television. Goodman writes and executive produces alongside Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty, Erik Feig, Peter Guber, Atomic Monster’s James Wan, Michael Clear, and Rob Hackett, Craig William Macneill and Shay Hatten. The series stars Madison Iseman, Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, and Brooke Bloom."
TV & VIDEOS
dailydead.com

Trailer: An Obsessed Fan Takes His Love of FRIDAY THE 13TH Too Far in 13 FANBOY

One of the horror movies I’m most looking forward to for the remainder of 2021 is 13 Fanboy, co-written and directed by Deborah Voorhees, one of the stars of my beloved Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning. The film, about an obsessed Friday the 13th fan who takes his love of the series too far, now has a trailer. Check it out!
MOVIES
dailydead.com

Horror Highlights: DEAD & BEAUTIFUL, HALLOWEEN KILLS, MASKING THRESHOLD, TERROR ON TUBI

DEAD & BEAUTIFUL: "...Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, has announced that psychological thriller Dead & Beautiful will premiere on Thursday, November 4 in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. The film, which is written and directed by David Verbeek, is also set to play at Fantastic Fest in Austin, TX on Saturday, September 25.
MOVIES
pophorror.com

Alex Knapp’s ‘Go/Don’t Go’ Available Now On Amazon Prime

Gravitas Ventures and Kamikaze Dogfight are excited to announce that director Alex Knapp’s (SSYY: In the Shadows) new film, Go/Don’t Go, is available to stream on Amazon Prime. The film stars Knapp, Olivia Luccardi (It Follows), Nore Davis (Succession TV series), Thomas Essig (SSYY: Drive), and Bettina Skye (Deck the Heart).
MOVIES

Comments / 0

