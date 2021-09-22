CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

Feds mistakenly free alleged Crips leader they say ‘terrorized’ a Baltimore neighborhood; he’s back in jail

By Justin Fenton, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 4 days ago

The alleged leader of a violent Baltimore Crips gang was mistakenly released from federal detention last week and has been recaptured.

Trayvon Hall, 30, who federal prosecutors say led the Baccwest Eight Tray Gangsters in Southwest Baltimore, was serving a three-year sentence for a gun conviction when authorities obtained a racketeering indictment last fall that alleged he committed a murder and ran a crew that engaged in street violence, witness intimidation and recruitment efforts in correctional facilities.

Though Hall had been ordered detained pending trial in the racketeering conspiracy, the U.S. Marshals released him from custody when his gun conviction sentence ran out last week.

“Somehow, the U.S. Marshals didn’t check to verify whether there was anything else holding him, so they released him,” defense attorney Jose Molina said. “He was on the street from Thursday until yesterday.”

The mistake came to light Wednesday, when Hall was brought in for an initial appearance following his arrest Tuesday. He pleaded not guilty to the charges, for a second time.

The U.S. Marshals could not be reached Wednesday for comment.

The error put back on the street a man who prosecutors and police said “terrorized” Southwest Baltimore for years.

“The streets took notice that if u [expletive] wit them eight tray [expletives] they was goin [to] kill multiple ppl behind it,” Hall said in one message contained in the indictment.

Prosecutors allege that on July 6, 2018, Hall opened fire on members of a rival crew who were playing dice on Abington Avenue, killing Steven McKnight and wounding a second person. He used the same gun that had been used to kill another member of the Abington crew, Theron McClary, the previous summer, according to the indictment.

In the spring of 2016, Hall is alleged to have sent a text message saying that killing a Black Guerilla Family member was a prerequisite to being part of his gang, according to a federal indictment.

“To be a Tray,” he wrote, referring to the Eight Tray Gangsters, “u gotta bash a J,” referring to a code name for BGF members, prosecutors alleged. “That’s how we rocking now.”

He asked members on the text thread to send pictures of BGF members, and got back photos of Albert Pittman and Shyhiem Brown, prosecutors wrote. Within months, both men were gunned down in separate incidents, and Crips members shared newspaper links of the shootings, according to a federal indictment announced Wednesday.

“Just bashed the monkeys,” a co-conspirator wrote back after one of the killings, prosecutors alleged.

Comments / 6

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Ypsilanti man arrested by FBI counterterrorism team convicted in gun case

Detroit — An Ypsilanti man indicted on gun charges who the FBI accused of being an Islamic State supporter was convicted Monday in the first federal, criminal jury verdict in Metro Detroit since the start of the pandemic. Yousef Ramadan, 32, was convicted after less than an hour's deliberation, four...
DETROIT, MI
Shore News Network

Nine Members of Kensington “TRUHITTAZ” Drug Trafficking Group Sentenced to a Total of 73 Years in Prison

PHILADELPHIA – Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Hassan Griffin, 25, a/k/a “Glizzy,” “Frizzy,” “ODOG,” and “GlizzytheHitta,” of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, 10 years supervised release and a $2,000 special assessment by United States District Judge Mitchell S. Goldberg for conspiracy to distribute and distribution of phencyclidine (“PCP”), and cocaine base (“crack”) through the Drug Trafficking Group (DTG) he led in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Report Annapolis

Maryland Man Pleads Guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances

Ronnie Hammond, age 21, of Laurel, Maryland, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. The guilty plea was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Jonathan F. Lenzner; Special Agent in Charge Timothy Jones of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Baltimore Field Division, and Chief Marcus Jones of the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD).
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
wfmd.com

Former Police Officer Pleads Guilty In Federal Court For Failing To Surrender For Prison Sentencing

He’s also admitted to possessing unregistered firearms. Baltimore, Md (KM) A former Brunswick Police officer who fled rather than serve a prison sentence for possessing an unregistered firearm pleaded guilty on Monday. In US District Court in Baltimore, James Ian Piccirilli, 40, of Mount Airy, admitted that he failed to surrender for sentencing last year, and to possessing additional firearms while on the run. Sentencing is scheduled for November 19th, 2021.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore sees 11 homicides in one week, 25 so far this month

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore reached 250 homicides nearly 10 months into 2021. That number averages out to about 25 people killed on City streets each month. So far in September, there have been 25 homicides with 11 of those killings occurring in just the past week. FOX45 News questioned the...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crips#Feds#Murder#The U S Marshals#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
US News and World Report

Alleged Gang Leader Mistakenly Released, Back in Custody

BALTIMORE (AP) — Federal authorities mistakenly released the alleged leader of a Crips gang in Baltimore last week, but he is now back in custody. Trayvon Hall, 30, was serving a three-year sentence for a gun conviction when he was indicted on racketeering charges last year. Federal prosecutors said Hall led the Baccwest Eight Tray Gangsters and the indictment alleged that he committed a murder and the crew he ran engaged in street violence, witness intimidation and recruitment efforts in correctional facilities.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Philly

Kensington Drug Boss, Ricardo Carrion, Convicted On Several Drug Trafficking Charges

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia man has been convicted on several charges for his role as a drug boss in Kensington. Ricardo Carrion, A.K.A. “PR,” was convicted at trial for intent to distribute crack and heroin, and other charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced on Friday. Carrion, 44, was convicted on charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession with intent to distribute crack and heroin, which arose from his leadership role in supplying a drug trafficking organization operating in Kensington. “This years-long drug trafficking enterprise impacted more than just this one block; it left a path of destruction across Kensington...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
CBS Baltimore

Tony Evans Jr. Charged With Allegedly Shooting, Wounding Woman In August, Baltimore Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 41-year-old man was charged with first-degree attempted murder earlier this month for allegedly shooting a woman in August, Baltimore Police said Saturday. Tony Evans Jr. was served with the warrant charging him for allegedly shooting and wounding a 23-year-old woman in her lower extremities in the 600 block of South Bond Street on Aug. 22, police said. Evans was being held at the Baltimore Central Booking Intake Facility for allegedly committing another crime when the warrant was served. He was arrested Aug. 28 for allegedly stealing a vehicle on Aug. 28 and was armed with a handgun, police said.    
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Three men shot in separate incidents Saturday in Baltimore

Three men were shot in separate incidents in Baltimore on Saturday, with one hospitalized in serious condition. That man was found with gunshot wounds by officers responding to a shooting shortly before 5:30 p.m. on the 3600 block of Brehms Lane in the Belair-Edison neighborhood, police said. The victim, 34, told police he was sitting in his vehicle when an unknown male approached and opened ...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA

Former police officer pleads guilty in Capitol riots after not clearing deleted photos from inside Capitol off his phone

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A former Houston Police officer pleaded guilty Monday for his involvement in the Capitol riots on Jan. 6. Tam Dinh Pham, 49, pleaded guilty to the petty misdemeanor offense of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside the Capitol Building. Three other criminal charges were dropped by the Department of Justice as part of the plea agreement.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
690K+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy