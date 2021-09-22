Council approves plan to provide new water lines downtown
The Morristown City Council voted 6-1 Tuesday night on spending $620,000 in federal money to provide access to sprinkler systems to the upper floors of downtown businesses. Before the vote was taken, Heather Blackmon Brooks, director of downtown development for the Morristown Area Chamber of Commerce, voiced support on the city spending the money on the project, which she said would help with downtown business growth.www.citizentribune.com
Comments / 0