Paul Magelssen – Funeral Notice

Paul Magelssen, age 73, of Woodbury, MN, and formerly of Fosston, MN, passed away on. Monday, September 20th, surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 27th, at Shepherd of the Valley Church in Afton, MN with the Rev. Johan Hinderlie officiating. Interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery, Mahtomedi, MN. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 26th at Mueller Memorial in White Bear Lake, MN. There will also be a reviewal for one hour prior to the service on Monday morning at the church. Arrangements are with Mueller Memorial of White Bear Lake with local assistance by Carlin Family Funeral Service of Fosston. The funeral service will be live-streamed on the Carlin website and on the Carlin Facebook page.